For anyone in Bangkok still weighing up where to go in 2027, Ratchaprasong is the obvious place to start, as centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2027 returns to the heart of the city with a world-class production to enter the new year with a bang.

A line-up of artists will join the show, turning the area in front of the shopping centre into the main stage for the city’s final seconds of the year.

Two decades of seeing in the new year at Ratchaprasong

The countdown at centralwOrld has marked the turn of the year in Thailand for more than two decades, which is why Central Pattana bills it as The Original Countdown and the “Times Square of Asia”. Over that time, it has become a fixture of New Year’s Eve in the capital.

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This year’s edition aims to take the experience even further, with performances lined up to give the crowd a night to remember. For a Bangkok New Year countdown that combines a big stage with a big-city atmosphere, it’s hard to find a more central spot.

Getting there and making the most of the night

The shopping centre sits on Rama I Road at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok, and the BTS is the easiest way in. Chit Lom station connects directly to the mall by skywalk, while Siam station is a short walk away along the same elevated walkway.

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Crowds around Ratchaprasong build well before midnight on New Year’s Eve, so arriving early is the best way to get a good view of the stage; it’s also worth planning a meal beforehand, and our guide to eight can’t-miss restaurants at centralwOrld is a handy place to start.

Taking the BTS rather than a taxi avoids the traffic around the intersection, and it’s worth checking train operating hours for the night before setting out.

Travelling light makes it easier to move through a packed crowd, and agreeing on a meeting point with friends in advance saves time if anyone gets separated or mobile signal struggles.

Not in Bangkok? Central malls across Thailand join in

Those spending New Year’s Eve outside the capital can still join the celebrations through Thailand Countdown 2027, held at Central shopping centres across the country.

Countdown events in major cities in every region will feature leading artists and special shows, bringing people together nationwide to welcome the new year.

Press release