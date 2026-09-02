AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 2, 2026, 3:05 PM
2 minutes read
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger

AustCham Thailand and the Thailand Tigers Australian Football Club will host the 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day in Bangkok on Saturday, September 26, 2026, bringing Australian football, family activities, food, drinks and charity fundraising to Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

The event will take place from 9am to 3.30pm and will centre on a live screening of the 2026 AFL Grand Final on large screens, recreating the atmosphere of the MCG for Australian rules football fans in Thailand.

The 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day is brought to attendees by DSGPay, a licensed payment service provider that helps businesses accept international payments, make cross-border payments and manage multiple currencies through virtual accounts. DSGPay provides secure, compliant and cost-effective payment solutions under the message “Powering Borderless Payments.”

Designed as a family-friendly gathering, the event will include entertainment for children, traditional Final Day Footy Sweeps, a large charity raffle, Aussie meat pies, beer, wine and other activities throughout the day.

Guests can reserve their space in either The Hill or the Grandstand. The Hill offers a pub-style atmosphere with cocktail tables and stools in a five-star hotel setting, while the Grandstand provides seated table arrangements.

The event will also feature an all-day “at the game” inspired menu, including gourmet meat pies from Lady Pie and an Aussie street food theme buffet with fresh seafood. Drinks will be all-inclusive, covering beer, quality Australian wine and soft drinks.

Families attending with children can make use of the Kids Room, which will include activities for younger guests and a Handball target run by the Thailand Tigers. The event will also include prizes through a charity raffle.

Related Articles

Tickets are priced at 3,800 baht for an individual adult ticket, 2,900 baht for an individual teenager ticket for guests aged 13 to 18, or for an adult non-alcoholic beverage ticket. Individual child tickets for guests aged five to 12 are priced at 1,600 baht.

A family ticket for two adults and two children aged five to 12 is priced at 9,700 baht. Children under five can attend free of charge with accompanying parents.

Group bookings are also available at 37,000 baht for 10 adult tickets, with seating either on The Hill or in the Grandstand.

Advance registration is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted due to limited event space. Guests are encouraged to book early as spaces are limited.

Advance payment is required to confirm registration. If payment is not completed two working days before the event, the booking may be passed to the waiting list.

Free cancellation is available within seven working days before the event, with payments refundable or transferable as credit for a future event.

Cancellations made less than seven working days before the event, as well as no-shows, will not be eligible for refund or credit. Guests who have not paid will still be invoiced.

Transferred credit must be used within six months from the notice date. After that period, the credit will no longer be valid and cannot be refunded in cash.

By registering for the event, attendees consent for their details to be shared with event partners. AustCham Thailand also notes that, under the Personal Data Protection Act, it will keep contact details, including email address, name, surname and company details, on its mailing list.

The 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day will take place at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Sukhumvit Soi 22, Bangkok.

For enquiries, contact the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce at membership@austchamthailand.com or call +66 65 969 1460.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger Events

AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

2 minutes ago
Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

36 minutes ago
Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix | Thaiger Business News

Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix

50 minutes ago
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

2 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6)

4 hours ago
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger Transport News

Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

4 hours ago
Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

4 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s traffic woes draws new rail suitor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s traffic woes draws new rail suitor

5 hours ago
Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment

5 hours ago
Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe

5 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya

5 hours ago
Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears | Thaiger News

Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears

20 hours ago
Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

21 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s US Navy preparations draw international attention | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

22 hours ago
Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge | Thaiger Phuket News

Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge

22 hours ago
SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice | Thaiger Business News

SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice

22 hours ago
Bryde’s whale &#8216;Mali&#8217; dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact | Thaiger Thailand News

Bryde’s whale ‘Mali’ dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact

22 hours ago
Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls

22 hours ago
Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai

23 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip

23 hours ago
Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen

24 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives

1 day ago
Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her

1 day ago
Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals

1 day ago
EventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 2, 2026, 3:05 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.