AustCham Thailand and the Thailand Tigers Australian Football Club will host the 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day in Bangkok on Saturday, September 26, 2026, bringing Australian football, family activities, food, drinks and charity fundraising to Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

The event will take place from 9am to 3.30pm and will centre on a live screening of the 2026 AFL Grand Final on large screens, recreating the atmosphere of the MCG for Australian rules football fans in Thailand.

The 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day is brought to attendees by DSGPay, a licensed payment service provider that helps businesses accept international payments, make cross-border payments and manage multiple currencies through virtual accounts. DSGPay provides secure, compliant and cost-effective payment solutions under the message “Powering Borderless Payments.”

Designed as a family-friendly gathering, the event will include entertainment for children, traditional Final Day Footy Sweeps, a large charity raffle, Aussie meat pies, beer, wine and other activities throughout the day.

Guests can reserve their space in either The Hill or the Grandstand. The Hill offers a pub-style atmosphere with cocktail tables and stools in a five-star hotel setting, while the Grandstand provides seated table arrangements.

The event will also feature an all-day “at the game” inspired menu, including gourmet meat pies from Lady Pie and an Aussie street food theme buffet with fresh seafood. Drinks will be all-inclusive, covering beer, quality Australian wine and soft drinks.

Families attending with children can make use of the Kids Room, which will include activities for younger guests and a Handball target run by the Thailand Tigers. The event will also include prizes through a charity raffle.

Tickets are priced at 3,800 baht for an individual adult ticket, 2,900 baht for an individual teenager ticket for guests aged 13 to 18, or for an adult non-alcoholic beverage ticket. Individual child tickets for guests aged five to 12 are priced at 1,600 baht.

A family ticket for two adults and two children aged five to 12 is priced at 9,700 baht. Children under five can attend free of charge with accompanying parents.

Group bookings are also available at 37,000 baht for 10 adult tickets, with seating either on The Hill or in the Grandstand.

Advance registration is required, and walk-ins will not be accepted due to limited event space. Guests are encouraged to book early as spaces are limited.

Advance payment is required to confirm registration. If payment is not completed two working days before the event, the booking may be passed to the waiting list.

Free cancellation is available within seven working days before the event, with payments refundable or transferable as credit for a future event.

Cancellations made less than seven working days before the event, as well as no-shows, will not be eligible for refund or credit. Guests who have not paid will still be invoiced.

Transferred credit must be used within six months from the notice date. After that period, the credit will no longer be valid and cannot be refunded in cash.

By registering for the event, attendees consent for their details to be shared with event partners. AustCham Thailand also notes that, under the Personal Data Protection Act, it will keep contact details, including email address, name, surname and company details, on its mailing list.

The 2026 AFL Grand Final Family Day will take place at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Sukhumvit Soi 22, Bangkok.

For enquiries, contact the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce at membership@austchamthailand.com or call +66 65 969 1460.

Press Release