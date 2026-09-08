808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 8, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read
808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | Thaiger

808 Festival 2026 just got a lot louder with seven more international artists joining the October lineup, spanning everything from techno to trance in this Phase 2 announcement.

The new additions follow the festival’s first lineup reveal, which had Thailand’s EDM community talking. Leading this round is 999999999, the Italian live techno duo known for intense and electrifying sets. Giorgia Angiuli joins them, known for immersion with his concoction of melodic electronic music and live instrumentation.

Also on the bill: Justus, a fast-rising name in house and tech house, and KAAZE, the producer behind the Swedish Big Room’s biggest mainstage anthems. Dutch producer Mesto rounds out the additions, with chart-topping tracks that keep earning support from the genre’s leading DJs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trance fans get their own highlight too, with Nifra and Will Atkinson playing back-to-back sets that promises soaring melodies with peak-time energy.

With artists spanning Techno, House, Progressive House, Big Room, and Trance, 808 Festival 2026 continues to establish itself as one of Asia’s must-attend electronic music destinations.

And this is only Phase 2. More surprises are still on the way, making the festival bigger, louder, and more exciting than ever before.

Mark your calendars for October 2 to 3, 2026, at BITEC Bangna, Bangkok. Two-day passes are available from 808festival.net, priced at 3,450 baht.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The countdown has begun, the lineup is getting stronger, and the beats are only getting louder. See you on the dance floor at 808 Festival 2026.

808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | News by Thaiger
999999999 (left), Giorgia Angiuli (right)
808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | News by Thaiger
JUSTUS (left), KAAZE (right)
808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | News by Thaiger
Nifira (left), Will Atkinson (right)

Press release

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement

21 seconds ago
Teen needs 40 stitches after dog chase in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Crime News

Teen needs 40 stitches after dog chase in Nakhon Ratchasima

17 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

43 minutes ago
Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre over teen’s death

1 hour ago
Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation

2 hours ago
Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026 | Thaiger Business News

Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026

2 hours ago
Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct | Thaiger Politics News

Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct

2 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact | Thaiger News

Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact

3 hours ago
Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession | Thaiger Thailand News

Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession

4 hours ago
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

4 hours ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

4 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

5 hours ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

5 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

6 hours ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

6 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

6 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

6 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

6 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

7 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

22 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

22 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

22 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

24 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

1 day ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

1 day ago
EventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 8, 2026, 4:14 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.