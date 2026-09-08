808 Festival 2026 turns up the heat with phase 2 lineup announcement

808 Festival 2026 just got a lot louder with seven more international artists joining the October lineup, spanning everything from techno to trance in this Phase 2 announcement.

The new additions follow the festival’s first lineup reveal, which had Thailand’s EDM community talking. Leading this round is 999999999, the Italian live techno duo known for intense and electrifying sets. Giorgia Angiuli joins them, known for immersion with his concoction of melodic electronic music and live instrumentation.

Also on the bill: Justus, a fast-rising name in house and tech house, and KAAZE, the producer behind the Swedish Big Room’s biggest mainstage anthems. Dutch producer Mesto rounds out the additions, with chart-topping tracks that keep earning support from the genre’s leading DJs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trance fans get their own highlight too, with Nifra and Will Atkinson playing back-to-back sets that promises soaring melodies with peak-time energy.

With artists spanning Techno, House, Progressive House, Big Room, and Trance, 808 Festival 2026 continues to establish itself as one of Asia’s must-attend electronic music destinations.

And this is only Phase 2. More surprises are still on the way, making the festival bigger, louder, and more exciting than ever before.

Mark your calendars for October 2 to 3, 2026, at BITEC Bangna, Bangkok. Two-day passes are available from 808festival.net, priced at 3,450 baht.

ADVERTISEMENT

The countdown has begun, the lineup is getting stronger, and the beats are only getting louder. See you on the dance floor at 808 Festival 2026.

Press release

ADVERTISEMENT