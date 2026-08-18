808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

EDM fans, get ready to lose control! 808 Festival, Thailand’s premier electronic music powerhouse, has officially announced its explosive return for 2026, dropping a star-studded Phase 1 lineup that is guaranteed to send shockwaves through the global dance music community.

Mark your calendars for a full-throttle, two-day weekend on October 2 to 3, 2026, as the festival takes over BITEC Bangna with world-class production, mind-blowing visuals, and state-of-the-art sound systems across two massive stages.

Leading the charge this year is ILLENIUM, the undisputed superstar of Future Bass and Melodic Dubstep. Armed with platinum anthems like Good Things Fall Apart, Fractures, and Takeaway, the Grammy-nominated artist is primed to deliver an emotional and high-octane headlining spectacle.

Joining him on the heavy-hitting roster is an exclusive back-to-back set between techno royalty Adam Beyer and German powerhouse producer Chris Avantgarde (the mastermind behind the viral smash Consciousness).

American bass music royalty Slander B2B Nghtmre will also reunite to unleash a relentless onslaught of crushing drops, alongside legendary Dutch duo W&W, who are ready to command the crowd with high-energy anthems like Bigfoot, Thunder, and Rave Culture.

The phenomenal Phase 1 bill is rounded out by an incredible roster of global stars and rising tastemakers, including melodic techno visionary Argy, genre-bending British maestro Ben Nicky, viral sensation Ian Asher, bass house queen Mary Droppinz, and French melodic house producer Rivo.

With 2 days of non-stop music, immersive production, and thousands of fans descending upon Bangkok from across the globe, 808 Festival 2026 is shaping up to be the ultimate bucket-list event of the year.

2-Day Passes and VVIP Packages are available now at 808festival.net, with General Admission (GA) Tier 2 tickets priced at 3,350 baht.

For more information, reach out via info@808festival.net or Line ID: @808festival.

Press Release