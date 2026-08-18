808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 18, 2026, 10:40 AM
1 minute read
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more | Thaiger

EDM fans, get ready to lose control! 808 Festival, Thailand’s premier electronic music powerhouse, has officially announced its explosive return for 2026, dropping a star-studded Phase 1 lineup that is guaranteed to send shockwaves through the global dance music community.

Mark your calendars for a full-throttle, two-day weekend on October 2 to 3, 2026, as the festival takes over BITEC Bangna with world-class production, mind-blowing visuals, and state-of-the-art sound systems across two massive stages.

Leading the charge this year is ILLENIUM, the undisputed superstar of Future Bass and Melodic Dubstep. Armed with platinum anthems like Good Things Fall Apart, Fractures, and Takeaway, the Grammy-nominated artist is primed to deliver an emotional and high-octane headlining spectacle.

Joining him on the heavy-hitting roster is an exclusive back-to-back set between techno royalty Adam Beyer and German powerhouse producer Chris Avantgarde (the mastermind behind the viral smash Consciousness).

American bass music royalty Slander B2B Nghtmre will also reunite to unleash a relentless onslaught of crushing drops, alongside legendary Dutch duo W&W, who are ready to command the crowd with high-energy anthems like Bigfoot, Thunder, and Rave Culture.

The phenomenal Phase 1 bill is rounded out by an incredible roster of global stars and rising tastemakers, including melodic techno visionary Argy, genre-bending British maestro Ben Nicky, viral sensation Ian Asher, bass house queen Mary Droppinz, and French melodic house producer Rivo.

With 2 days of non-stop music, immersive production, and thousands of fans descending upon Bangkok from across the globe, 808 Festival 2026 is shaping up to be the ultimate bucket-list event of the year.

Related Articles

2-Day Passes and VVIP Packages are available now at 808festival.net, with General Admission (GA) Tier 2 tickets priced at 3,350 baht.

For more information, reach out via info@808festival.net or Line ID: @808festival.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

27 seconds ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

14 minutes ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

52 minutes ago
Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

59 minutes ago
Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21

59 minutes ago
Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth | Thaiger Crime News

Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth

1 hour ago
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

1 hour ago
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

17 hours ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

17 hours ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

18 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

18 hours ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

18 hours ago
Broker sold villagers&#8217; IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Broker sold villagers’ IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms

19 hours ago
Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli

19 hours ago
Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far | Thaiger News

Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far

19 hours ago
Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved | Thaiger Thailand News

Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved

19 hours ago
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

20 hours ago
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

20 hours ago
Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months | Thaiger Tourism News

Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months

21 hours ago
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

21 hours ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

21 hours ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

21 hours ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

22 hours ago
Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour&#8217;s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol | Thaiger Crime News

Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

23 hours ago
Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Anutin stopped and searched for guns and drugs at Buriram checkpoint

23 hours ago
EntertainmentEventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 18, 2026, 10:40 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.