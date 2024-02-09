5 Lunar New Year festivals around the world you shouldn’t miss

PHOTO: Chinese New Year in London via visitlondon.com

The Lunar New Year is almost here, and people around the world are gearing up to celebrate. Whether you call it Chinese New Year, Seollal, or Tet, this festive time marks a fresh start in the lunar calendar. It’s a time for vibrant parades, delicious food, and joyful gatherings. If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing Lunar New Year celebrations in a new way, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ve curated a list of 5 destinations known for their spectacular Lunar New Year festivities. And the best thing is, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on flights departing from Bangkok or Chiang Mai to these destinations thanks to EVA Air’s special Lunar New Year promotions.

Top 5 Lunar New Year Festivals around the world to attend

1. Taipei

It’s true that Taipei can be quiet during the Chinese New Year as many people visit their families in their hometowns. However, you can still enjoy some Lunar New Year festivities, such as the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. Running from February 2nd to March 3rd, this festival showcases a blend of local traditions and modern creativity with various lantern displays, performances, and themed activities. This year’s theme is a blessing dragon flying across the city, spreading colours, lights, and blessings to everyone. The main lantern is a dazzling dragon surrounded by colourful clouds, shining brilliantly at night against the backdrop of Ximen Red House and the North Gate silhouettes.

But if you want a grander experience, head to Pingxi in New Taipei City for the renowned Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival. Here, hundreds of lanterns illuminate the night sky in synchronized releases. The festival occurs on 17 and 24 February, with hundreds of lanterns released every 20 minutes from 18:00 to 21:00. Admission is free, but early registration is required for participation in the Sky Lantern Mass Releases.

Best of all, flights to Taipei from Bangkok or Chiang Mai start from just 9,645 THB with EVA Air!

2. Seoul

In South Korea, the Lunar New Year is known as Seollal or Korean New Year, and it brings Seoul to life with vibrant festivals. From theme parks to royal palaces, there’s a range of activities to enjoy during Seollal. And with EVA Air flights to South Korea from Bangkok and Chiang Mai starting from just 15,425 THB with their Lunar New Year’s Promotion, now’s the perfect time to plan your trip and experience the excitement firsthand.

One must-visit destination for immersing yourself in the festivities is The Namsangol Hanok Village. From 9 to 11 February, you can partake in traditional Korean activities like kite-making and sampling rice cakes while enjoying traditional performances and ancestral rites.

Culture Station Seoul 284 is another fantastic spot to explore. From 7 to 25 February, you can discover cultural exhibits showcasing Korean food, hanboks (traditional clothing), and traditional games, along with intriguing exhibits detailing the venue’s own fascinating history.

Additionally, Seollal presents the perfect opportunity to visit Seoul’s royal palaces. During this time, four of the city’s royal palaces (Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung, and Gyeongbokgung) will operate as usual, offering various traditional events and programs. Entry to the palaces is free for visitors wearing a Hanbok, so consider renting one for a more immersive experience and save on admission fees!

3. London

While the Lunar New Year may not be a traditional holiday in London, the city offers a unique and vibrant experience for those seeking something different. London is set to host one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations outside of Asia this year with a street party. Kicking off at West End at 10:00 on 11 February, this Lunar New Year festival will start with an awe-inspiring parade full of colourful lions and dragons, winding its way down Charing Cross Road, Shaftesbury Avenue, and through Chinatown.

Following the parade, Trafalgar Square will come alive with free stage shows featuring traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, and Chinese pop performances. Additionally, Leicester Square will host a smaller stage for more entertainment options. You can also indulge in delicious street food, explore calligraphy and craft stalls, and watch mesmerising dragon dance demonstrations. There will be a zodiac display and family-friendly games as well.

But if you can’t make it for the Lunar New Year festival, London has plenty of other awesome events to check out. For instance, you could swing by the Science Museum and catch a glimpse of 23 incredible mechanical zimingzhong clocks on loan from The Palace Museum in Beijing. This exhibition will be running until 2 June 2024, so you have plenty of time to plan a visit.

If you’re looking to make the most of the Lunar New Year celebrations and explore beyond London, EVA Air’s Lunar New Year’s promotion offers flights to Europe from Bangkok and Chiang Mai starting from 28,490 THB.

4. New York City

Did you know that the Chinese New Year is a huge deal in New York City? That’s right! There are plenty of exciting festivities you can be a part of. Make your way to Chinatown for the 26th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival on 25 February 2024. The parade kicks off at 13:00, starting from Mott & Canal and making its way through Chatham Square, East Broadway, and culminating near the Manhattan Bridge on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets, adjacent to Sara D. Roosevelt Park. Expect vibrant dragon dances, mesmerizing martial arts performances, and much more.

The Queens Botanical Garden is also welcoming the Year of the Dragon with a range of events. You can catch a lion dance performance, crafts, music, and more on 18 February from 12:00 to 16:00. If you’re in the mood for music and dancing, don’t miss Pulse Events’ Spring Festival. On 18 and 19 February, you can groove to the beats of Grammy-nominated duo SLANDER, Norwegian platinum-certified artist Alan Walker, as well as performances by What So Not, Henry Fong, 4B, and Trivecta.

And if you’re looking to join in on the fun from Thailand, make sure to take advantage of EVA Air’s Lunar New Year’s promotion, offering flights to the USA from Bangkok and Chiang Mai starting from 31,870 THB. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the excitement of New York City’s Chinese New Year celebrations while exploring the Big Apple!

5. Bangkok

The Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok are equally thrilling, with the city’s Chinatown, Yaorawat, being the epicentre of the festivities. The streets will be filled with vibrant displays, cultural performances, and delightful culinary delights. From mesmerising firework displays to captivating lion dance shows and traditional music performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visit Yaowarat anytime between 1 and 29 February, and prepare to be enchanted by the beautiful lanterns and decorations adorning the area. Don’t miss the beautiful Tunnel of Golden Dragon at Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle, which offers a truly immersive experience. You can also learn about the rich heritage of Yaowarat’s Thai-Chinese community through a special mapping projection narrating the tale of The Dragon King from 10 to 12 February. Additionally, enjoy cultural exchange performances from China, including captivating shows from Zhejiang and Quanzhou from 10 to 11 February.

So, Let’s Celebrate Lunar New Year 2024 with EVA Air! The Lunar New Year special price is available for booking from February 8th to February 18th, 2024, with travel dates starting from February 8th, 2024. Book your flight now through EVA Air’s website and welcome the Year of the Dragon with unforgettable experiences and seamless travel!

