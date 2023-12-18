25 years of gratitude: celebrating a quarter-century with The Peninsula Bangkok

PHOTO: The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok, nestled on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, proudly marks its 25th anniversary with a series of exclusive “25 Years of Gratitude” celebrations. This milestone is not just about the hotel but also a tribute to the vibrant community that has enriched its legacy over the years.

Thonburi Experiences:

25 Hidden Gems Tour (Available every Wednesday and Sunday until 28 February 2024)

This guided tour takes guests on an immersive journey through Thonburi’s secret treasures, revealing lesser-known sights, rich history, and the unique individuals who call this district home. Set along the western banks of the mighty Chao Phraya, Bangkok’s Thonburi district – where The Peninsula Bangkok is located – is home to many of the city’s most famous and magnificent landmarks. These include ancient temples, palaces, and shrines that represent the historic grandeur of the Thai kingdom, as well as trendy arts hubs and multicultural attractions that exemplify the modern-day vibrancy of the city. The tour is complimentary for our in-house guests.

25 Sweets Culinary Experience

Delve into the diverse and delectable world of Thonburi’s traditional sweet desserts. Participate in cooking demonstrations and gain insight into the cultural significance of these confections, all while enjoying a tantalising tasting tour of Thonburi’s sweet and savoury offerings (Priced at THB 2,000 per person).

Accommodation Offers:

The Peninsula Bangkok invites you to indulge in the lap of luxury with the “25th Anniversary Stay Package.” Book your room or suite from now until 31 March 2024, and unlock a host of special benefits:

Complimentary Room Upgrade: Elevate your stay experience.

Daily International Breakfast for Two: Savour delicious mornings at the River Café & Terrace.

Resort Credits: Receive THB 2,500 in credits per day for stays in any room category (excluding Grand Terrace Suite and Duplex Suite accommodation), or THB 25,000 in credits per day for stays in Grand Terrace Suite or Duplex Suite accommodation.

Flexible Check-in and Check-out: Tailor your stay to your schedule.

Complimentary Wellness Activities: Immerse yourself in holistic wellness and cultural experiences.

Complimentary Cultural Tours (Every Wednesday and Sunday): Explore the local culture with our guided tours.

Special Thiptara Dining:

(Available from 1 November to 31 December 2023)

Indulge in a unique culinary experience at Thiptara, The Peninsula Bangkok’s elegant Thai restaurant. The “25 Years of Gratitude” dinner menu celebrates the ethnic diversity of Thonburi during King Taksin’s reign, with influences from Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and the many other cultures that settled in the Siamese Kingdom during the period.

Invigorating Spa and Wellness Offerings:

(Available from 23 November to 31 December 2023)

The Peninsula Bangkok’s world-class Spa & Wellness Centre presents three exclusive 25th anniversary experiences:

Premium Signature Massage: Book a Signature Massage with The Peninsula Spa Organic Body Oil during the promotional period and enjoy special pricing. THB 3,500 net per person for a 90-minute session (originally THB 7,000 net). Plus, receive a complimentary bottle of organic body oil (100 ml).

Extra Facial Indulgence: A complimentary 60-minute facial when you purchase qualifying products from Biologique Recherche or MARGY’S at the spa boutique.

For Biologique Recherche, products must total a minimum price of 15,000 THB, and for MARGY’S, the minimum is 25,000 THB.

Wellness2: Book a private 60-minute class or activity at the Wellness Centre during the promotion and bring a loved one for free. Choose from various activities, including Aqua Fit, Yoga, Meditation, and more (some activities require 24 hours’ advance booking).

Follow us on :













For reservations or more information, please contact The Peninsula Bangkok at +66 (0) 2 020 2888, email reservationpbk@peninsula.com , or visit peninsula.com .

Press Release