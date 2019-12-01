Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani | The Thaiger

Environment
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
PHOTO: The Nation
Local and foreign tourists are flocking to the Nong Han Lake, aka Red Lotus Lake, in Udon Thani to catch the spectacular display of natural bright pink lotuses blossoming. The phenomenon occurs each year during December and January.
The lake, located in Kumphawapee district, Udon Thani, is famous for its annual natural carpets of water lilies floating on the lake’s surface. Coupled with the cool weather at this time of the year in the north-east, tourists flock to the area to escape the heat of the city.
It’s only after clambering aboard and travelling for twenty minutes or so into the heart of Nong Han Lake that the scene begins to change. Now you can see the ‘Talay Bua Daeng‘… the Red Lotus Sea.
Locals say the pink-coloured flowers are actually tropical water lilies. Although the blooms resemble lotuses, the leaves and flowers of the lotus usually rise above the water surface whereas the leaves and flowers of the water lily usually just float on the surface of the water. However, the exception to this are tropical water lilies where the leaves float on the surface and their flowers rise around 15 centimetres above the water, as is the case on Nong Han Lake.
Nong Han Kumphawapi Lake is around 8 kilometres long and 3 kilometres wide, The freshwater lake at Nong Han Kumphawapi is an important water source that sustains a variety of fish, birds and plants. The lake feeds into the Lam Pao River, another waterway which plays a significant role for the inhabitants of Udon Thani province.
Local folklore recalls a tragic love triangle involving a princess called Nang Ai and two of her suitors, Prince Phadaeng and Prince Pangkhee. According to legend, Prince Phadaeng wanted to avenge the death of Nang Ai and a fierce battle ensued with an army of mythical nagas. The serpent army flooded the scene of the battle resulting in the formation of Nong Han Lake.
The Red Lotus Sea (Nong Han Lake Kumphawapi) is located approximately 40 kilometres south-east of Udon Thani city. The boats depart from Ban Diam on the northern part of the lake. The best way to get there is to rent a car, hire a taxi or visit the lake as part of a tour.
SOURCE: The Nation | Thaizer.com
Environment
Mekong River is turning blue. That’s not good.
PHOTO: britannica.com
Water levels in the Mekong River are now reaching a critical point. The river’s normally brown waters have turned aquamarine, like sea water, and sandbars are emerging, some of them several kilometres long.
Arthit Panasoon, president of a conservation group in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, says the rare change in water colour, although it might look attractive, is a deceptively gloomy sign that the river is running dry.
He explains that the average depth in his vicinity is now around one metre, the lowest in more than fifty years. Because it’s so shallow, the river flows slowly, causing sedimentation, usually kicked up from the riverbed, to sink and remain unmoved, producing the aquamarine colour.
Arthit notes that the dry season has already begun and it will be six months before any rain returns, but the river is already drying up due to the many dams in China and Laos, and to the recent poor rains that can be attributed to climate change.
The drought is also causing other problems for local business and farmers. The Mekong Paradise cruise ship had to suspend operations since November 28 as it’s unable to navigate the river whilst it’s so low. And farmers, who used to draw water from the river, have had to extend their water pipes further to reach water.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Soi Dog reaches new milestone – neutering 100,000 animals in one year
“The day we see no suffering of stray animals on the streets and the eradication of rabies in Thailand.”
That’s the long-term goals of the Soi Dog Foundation. The non-profit organisation has made great strides towards these so far in 2019 by surpassing 100,000 stray dog and cat sterilisations in a calendar year for the first time in its history, an impressive increase on 53% compared to the same period last year.
This has led to the neutering and vaccinating of more stray animals here in Thailand than any other organisation in the world are currently achieving, with the total number of sterilised dogs and cats standing at 370,000 since the foundation’s inception in 2003.
The work of the Foundation, led by Phuket’s John Dalley, has made a remarkable change to the welfare of street dogs, especially on the island of Phuket where they’ve been operating for 16 years, in a ‘closed system’ environment. The Foundation’s work in Bangkok is also starting to reap rewards with neutered dogs returning to the street but unable to produce more unwanted puppies.
The same applies with the soi cats.
The sharp rise in numbers is a result of additional mobile clinic teams in Bangkok, where Soi Dog is expanding, and now consists of six teams moving around greater Bangkok – progressing faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Soi Dog has also achieved more than 5,000 spay and neuter procedures in one month in Bangkok for the first time ever. The foundation is determined to keep on working to raise the number and is planning the introduction of more mobile teams in Bangkok in the near future, subject to local and international financial support from donors and animal lovers who share the vision to reduce the number of unwanted and abandoned animals on the streets of Thailand.
To contact the Soi Dog Foundation, or visit their main centre in Mai Khao, Phuket, go to their website HERE.
Environment
Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn
PHOTO: Assoc. Prof. Jiraporn Limpananont Pongspaj Samranvejporn – Thai PBS World
The Thai Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is being challenged over his claims of a “unanimous vote of support” to overturn the decision to ban the controversial agri-chemicals.
A member of the National Hazardous Substances Committee, that oversaw the original ban on the agri-chemicals paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, has resigned in protest at the committee’s reversal of the decision.
Associate Professor Jiraporn Limpananont is challenging a claim, made by Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, that the committee had “unanimously resolved to delay the bans on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months until June 1, and to allow indefinite controlled use of glyphosate”.
In her Facebook post, the lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, claimed that Mr. Suriya, who chaired the meeting, was “inaccurate”. She says there was, in fact, no unanimous decision by the committee and that her belief in a ban on the three chemicals remains unchanged.
She claims that individual members of the committee where not asked whether they agreed to postponing or modifying enforcement of the ban, but were “forced” to accept the resolution. She also challenges Mr. Suriya’s statement to the media that glyphosate, a product from US manufacturing giant Monsanto, is safe.
At a media gathering last night, Mr. Suriya explained that no committee members objected to the resolution overturning the resolution of the previous NHSC, which was to ban the three chemicals from December 1. He also claimed that glyphosate is currently used in 161 countries and its ban would seriously affect the import of agricultural products from those countries.
The industry minister maintained that the meeting had taken into consideration all aspects regarding the issue.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who said only three days ago that there would be no delay to the ban on the farm chemicals, is on a collision course with the committee and the coalition over the matter. Anutin is leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who have a large slice of MPs in the current government coalition. If they pulled their support, which has been threatened before, the government would lose any confidence vote in the parliament.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
