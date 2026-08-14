Thailand heavy rain forecast covers 21 provinces today with strengthened monsoon

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Thailand heavy rain forecast covers 21 provinces today with strengthened monsoon | Thaiger
Edited photo by Stephane Bidouze from Canva

Thailand is bracing for further heavy rain across 21 provinces today, with very heavy rain possible in the East, as a strengthening monsoon trough combines with a strong southwesterly flow over the country.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said the trough extends across Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, while the monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents in low-lying and foothill areas have been warned of flash floods and river overflows, particularly in the Northeast.

In the North, thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Nan and Tak. Temperatures will range from 22 to 28°C, with highs of up to 35°C.

The Northeast faces the same 60% storm coverage, with isolated heavy rain flagged for Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan. The Central region will see lighter coverage at 40%, with isolated heavy rain in Saraburi and Kanchanaburi.

The East is forecast to see the most severe conditions, with 60% storm coverage and very heavy rain possible in Chanthaburi and Trat, alongside isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok and Prachinburi. Winds there will reach 20 to 35km/h, with waves around two metres, rising above that during thunderstorms.

On the southern east coast, thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, mainly affecting Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

On the west coast, 60% coverage is expected, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. From Phang Nga northwards, waves could reach 2 to 3 metres and exceed 3 metres during thunderstorms.

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Further south towards Phuket, waves of 1 to 2 metres are expected, rising above 2 metres in storms.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces face 60% thunderstorm coverage, with isolated heavy rain, temperatures of 26 to 27°C, and highs of up to 34°C, according to Khaosod.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea will remain relatively strong, with waves of 2 to 3 metres and above 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The TMD has advised boat operators to exercise caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea have been told to remain ashore.

Residents in affected areas in Thailand have been urged to stay alert to flash floods during heavy rain and landslide risks, particularly near waterways and in low-lying areas, and to monitor official TMD updates as the monsoon trough continues to affect the country.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.