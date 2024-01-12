Thai PM approves Clean Air bill: A milestone for environmental protection

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday penned his approval of the Clean Air bill. The signing ceremony took place at 9.30am on January 11 in Chiang Mai during the PM’s scheduled visit to review the city’s public transportation systems and ongoing air pollution issues.

This move was a significant stride towards addressing Thailand’s air pollution predicament, a subject that has been a pressing concern for both the government and the public.

The Clean Air bill, a product of both government and opposition sectors, had been subject to extensive review by Thai citizens and relevant agencies. This bill represents a comprehensive and collaborative effort to alleviate air pollution in Thailand.

The process included public scrutiny and legal inspection by the Thai Council of State, ensuring the interests and concerns of the citizens were taken into account.

The Thai government working group had the honor of presenting the Clean Air bill to PM Srettha upon his arrival in Chiang Mai. The 61 year old Thai PM’s signature marked not only the official approval of the bill but also an important milestone in Thailand’s environmental protection initiatives.

The working group was then directed to bring the Clean Air bill to Thai Parliament for further deliberation. The agenda was set to include in-depth discussions on PM 2.5 issues, which are of national concern and have been the subject of extensive debate in recent years.

However, TPN media pointed out a critical distinction regarding the Clean Air bill. They noted that implementing many of the sections in the bill is a completely different process than signing it and will take significant cooperation from many sectors and even nearby countries.

Follow us on :













This statement underscores the complexity of environmental issues and the extensive inter-sectoral and international collaboration required to effectively address them.

The signing of the Clean Air bill by the Thai prime minister is a testament to the government’s commitment to environmental protection. It also signifies a significant step towards cleaner air and a healthier environment in Thailand. However, the journey from signing to implementing the bill is a challenging one, requiring the concerted efforts of various sectors and neighboring countries. Therefore, the signing of the bill is not the end of the journey, but rather, the beginning of a more extensive, collaborative and inclusive effort towards cleaner air in Thailand.