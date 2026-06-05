SIG and WWF mark second-year progress of forest conservation partnership in Thailand

A corporate partnership focused on protecting some of Thailand’s most critical forest landscapes has marked two years of measurable progress on the ground, from ranger training and community conservation to technology-assisted wildlife management.

SIG, a packaging system solutions provider, and WWF have released a second-year update on their Forests Forward partnership in Thailand, which supports conservation and improved forest management across 60,000 hectares spanning three key landscapes: the Mae Ping–Kaeng Krung forest corridor, the Lower Songkhram River Basin wetlands, and the Dong Phayayen–Thap Lan forest complex.

Why these landscapes matter

The three areas support biodiversity, ecosystem services and the communities living alongside them. The partnership also contributes to Thailand’s broader 30×30 direction, the national ambition to conserve and restore 30% of terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.

Since the project launched in October 2024, direct restoration activities have covered 69.72 hectares across five priority sites. Beyond that, the project has trained 120 forest rangers in SMART Patrolling, strengthened 47 community forests covering more than 9,883 hectares, and established 31 community fish conservation zones covering 142 hectares in the Lower Songkhram Basin.

In areas prone to human-elephant conflict, five rapid-response teams and 25 officers have been trained to use thermal drones for elephant tracking and response. The project recorded a 30% reduction in reported human-elephant conflict incidents during the project period.

Real-time wildfire surveillance has been introduced across 25,000 hectares along the Mae Ping forest corridor, supported by UAVs and live video systems to help rangers detect and respond to threats more quickly.

Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi, head of market area Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia at SIG, said the partnership reflects the company’s broader approach to nature.

“Healthy forests are essential to biodiversity, climate resilience and the well-being of communities that depend on natural resources. Through our partnership with WWF, we are supporting practical action on the ground, from forest restoration and ranger capacity building to community-led conservation and human-elephant conflict mitigation. This reflects SIG’s broader regenerative approach to nature, where responsible sourcing, climate action and resource efficiency are connected with real impact in the landscapes that matter.”

Community at the centre

To mark World Environment Day on June 5, senior executives from SIG and WWF-Thailand joined government representatives, partner networks and more than 180 members of the Ban Nong Sano community in Yan Ri Sub-district, Sam Ngao District, Tak Province, for a traditional forest ordination ceremony and tree-planting activity. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing the project’s progress and a certificate presentation recognising individuals and community organisations for their conservation contributions.

Rattaphon Pitakthepsombat, deputy conservation director at WWF-Thailand, said technology had become a defining factor in the partnership’s results.

“The most challenging aspect of modern forest conservation is balancing human livelihoods with wildlife survival. Our partnership with SIG has allowed us to integrate advanced technologies as crucial tools, whether through real-time video monitoring for forest fires or thermal drones to track wild elephants in conflict zones. The 30% reduction in human-wildlife conflict and the achievement of zero casualties prove that technology and community engagement can effectively protect our forests.”

For Worraphat Kamkhai, a community leader from Ban Nong Sano in Tak Province, the forest ordination carries significance beyond the ceremony itself.

“For our community, the forest ordination is a meaningful way to show our commitment to protecting the forest we depend on. Restoring the forest is not only about making it greener, but also about bringing back moisture, food sources and balance to the local ecosystem. When the forest is healthy, wildlife can remain within its habitat, and communities can farm with greater peace of mind. This is something we want to preserve for our children and future generations.”

As the project enters its third year, SIG and WWF-Thailand will continue to build on progress across the three landscapes, with a focus on strengthening protected area management, supporting community-led conservation, improving monitoring capabilities, and scaling approaches that have shown positive results.

Press Release