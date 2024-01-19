Reef-rescue ripples: Marine department dives deep to tackle 338kg ghost net near Rin Island

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

In a splash of environmental heroism, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, along with volunteer divers, dove into action to tackle a colossal problem near Rin Island in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. On Wednesday, January 17, the team embarked on a mission to untangle a whopping 338kg ghost net that had ensnared a coral reef.

Prompted by concerned divers, the department assembled seven diving teams to address the issue. Beneath the waves, they encountered a sprawling net measuring 70 meters in length and 10 meters in width, stretching across a vast 700 square meters.

With precision, the teams sliced the net into manageable pieces, lifting them carefully to the surface to minimise collateral damage to the surrounding coral. Unfortunately, the extensive net had already wreaked havoc on about 70 square meters of the reef, leading to coral bleaching and white patching. Tragically, sea flowers and ground animals found themselves entangled and suffocated within the net.

Recognising the urgency, the team swiftly launched a restoration plan. About 100 coral branches are slated for replanting in the affected area, with the department committed to closely monitoring the reef’s recovery over the next two months, reported Pattaya News.

They stress the importance of fishermen respecting the environment and responsibly disposing of nets, as abandoned gear poses a significant threat to marine life and ecosystems. This operation proves that, with a tide of determination, we can still turn the reef’s fortunes around.

