Phuket’s deep cleanup: 800 kilogrammes of marine waste netted in underwater mission

Photo taken from The Phuket News

An underwater cleanup operation near Racha Noi Island, Phuket, yielded 800 kilogrammes of discarded fishing nets and other marine debris last Friday. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) organised the cleanup after local divers alerted them about the marine trash accumulating on an artificial reef in Ran Gai Bay.

The debris posed a significant threat to marine wildlife and tourists who frequent Ao Rang Gai on their Phuket holidays.

This prompted a swift response from the DMCR, who deployed staff and volunteer divers for the cleanup operation. The divers were supported by the diving boat MV Friendship and the Pinraksa speedboat.

The DMCR stated that about 800 kilogrammes of trash were collected and two sea turtle scales were found near the net pile. All collected scraps of nets were transported ashore and disposed of in proper manner.”

The DMCR emphasised their commitment to conserving and restoring marine and coastal resources.

“These activities are aimed at conserving and restoring marine and coastal resources as well as maintaining their integrity. We promote environmentally friendly marine tourism and continue to make use of natural marine resources in a balanced and sustainable manner.”

This operation was the second event the DMCR conducted at the Racha Islands, located 20 kilometres south of Rawai Pier.

The day before the cleanup, they reported the creation of a new diving spot at Racha Yai. This was achieved by sinking an unused tourist boat to a depth of 24 metres in Ao Tue Bay, thus establishing a new attraction for divers while promoting sustainable tourism.

Follow us on :













The efforts underline the proactive measures taken by Thai authorities to preserve the country’s marine ecosystems, a crucial aspect of Thailand’s tourism appeal. As the DMCR continues their work, the hope is that more tourists and locals alike will be encouraged to join in these conservation efforts.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.