Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach drone shields towns, turtles

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach, in partnership with the Maikhao Marine Turtle Foundation and Andamanda Phuket Waterpark, announced the positive impact of their joint donation of a DJI Mavic 4 Thermal drone.

Guided by Marriott’s Serve 360 commitment to doing good in every direction, this equipment has played a vital role in crucial social and environmental missions nationwide.

In recent efforts, the drone has been actively deployed for flood relief operations in Songkhla province and marine conservation efforts in Phang Nga province. It has provided essential support for emergency responses, aerial surveys, public communication, and wildlife monitoring.

Elevating crisis relief efforts

During a three-day flood relief operation, the donated equipment provided direct support to local communities. The drone assisted by providing battery charging services to 650 people, powering 526 mobile phones and seven flashlights in times of crisis.

The technology also supported the safe and urgent transport of one patient to the hospital. Additionally, emergency teams safely relocated four residents to emergency shelters and successfully resolved 18 critical emergency cases.

Supporting sustainable leatherback turtle conservation

Beyond disaster relief, the DJI Mavic 4 Thermal drone is being utilised for nighttime surveillance of leatherback turtle nesting beaches in Phang Nga province. Its advanced thermal imaging system has significantly improved survey efficiency.

More importantly, as part of ongoing marine conservation efforts, the drone allows conservation teams to monitor the beaches and shorelines from a distance while minimising human disturbance to the wildlife.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach and its partners dedicate these achievements to providing direct assistance where needed the most. The initiative remains ongoing, providing continuous aid, disaster response, supporting local communities, and protecting precious marine ecosystems in Thailand.

Press release