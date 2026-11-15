‘Zombie fish’ found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 5:21 PM
2 minutes read
‘Zombie fish’ found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution
Photo via Hug Mekong Youth

Fish with swollen blisters, sores and discoloured fins have been found in the Mekong River, raising concerns about possible links to arsenic and other heavy metals detected in the water.

Environmental activist Aombun Thipsuna shared photographs of affected pla khae (catfish) yesterday, November 14. Some residents have dubbed the unusual-looking fish “zombie fish”.

Aombun believes heavy metal pollution may be weakening the fish’s immune systems and making them more vulnerable to disease. However, the cause of the symptoms has not been confirmed.

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Speaking to Ejan, she said local fishermen had been finding fish with similar abnormalities since the period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

&apos;Zombie fish&apos; with sores have raised concerns about Mekong River pollution after an activist reported arsenic readings above the standard.
Photo via Hug Mekong Youth

She linked the reports to water-quality monitoring by Pollution Control Department Region 9 in Udon Thani, which she said had recorded increasing heavy-metal concentrations in the Mekong since 2023.

According to Aombun, contamination levels rose more sharply between 2024 and 2026. She said the latest arsenic measurements in August were three to four times the standard limit of 0.01 milligrams per litre in areas of Loei and Nong Khai provinces.

Aombun said she and local fishermen had collected nearly 60 fish for examination at Naresuan University.

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Of those, around six had developed pronounced blisters and sores, while another 30 to 40 showed early symptoms, including reddening of their fins and tails and the appearance of small blisters.

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&apos;Zombie fish&apos; with sores have raised concerns about Mekong River pollution after an activist reported arsenic readings above the standard.
Photo via Hug Mekong Youth

She expressed concern that the conditions could worsen if the affected fish remained in the river.

Aombun said some pla khae, a valuable Mekong fish that can grow up to 60 kilogrammes, were becoming seriously ill or dying before reaching maturity.

She warned that contaminated river water could create risks for agriculture and communities relying on the Mekong.

Aombun said nearly 2,500 pumping stations along the river across seven northeastern provinces draw water for agricultural use. Produce grown using that water is distributed to major markets, including Si Mum Mueang Market and Talad Thai.

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She also raised concerns about community water supplies, claiming that testing in parts of Sangkhom and Phon Phisai districts in Nong Khai had found water failing to meet quality standards.

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Aombun alleged that mining operations involving foreign investors in neighbouring countries were among the sources of heavy metals entering the Mekong.

&apos;Zombie fish&apos; with sores have raised concerns about Mekong River pollution after an activist reported arsenic readings above the standard.
Photo via Hug Mekong Youth

She pointed to mining activity associated with Chinese, Myanmar and Lao interests near tributaries outside Thailand, including the Sang and Ngum rivers, claiming that waste from those operations was flowing into the Mekong.

She argued that pollution entering the river from upstream areas could affect communities in northeastern Thailand, particularly those relying on its water for farming and household use.

Environmental groups are working with pupils from 14 Mekong riverside schools and Naresuan University to test soil, water and fish samples, while sharing their findings online.

They are urging governors in seven northeastern provinces to coordinate action, although Aombun said limited funding remains an obstacle, with arsenic testing costing around 1,200 baht per sample.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 15, 2026, 5:21 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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