Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:28 PM
1 minute read
Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Khao Yai wild elephant wandered into a Thai barbecue restaurant late at night, rummaging through items before a local wildlife monitoring team guided him away from the community.

Footage of the elephant, known locally as Phlai Duan or Phlai Duan Wanalee, was shared on Facebook on September 16. The video showed him entering the premises of Jaew Hon & Mookata Khao Yai and searching through items around the restaurant.

The Mu Si wild elephant monitoring team responded to the incident and followed Phlai Duan as they worked to move him away from the restaurant and towards a safer area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarin TV reported that people nearby remained alert because the elephant had moved close to shops and the surrounding community. The monitoring team continued tracking his movements in case he returned.

Another video shared by Facebook user Kampol Khemroj showed Phlai Duan foraging near a community bordering the Khao Yai area. He was seen eating weeds and other vegetation before continuing along a route through the neighbourhood.

Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | News by Thaiger
Phlai Duan’s midnight snack | Photo via Amarin TV

Phlai Duan is already well known around Khao Yai. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) reported earlier this year that veterinarians and Khao Yai National Park staff were monitoring him after swelling and injuries were found around his tail and tusk area.

By late February, officials said he was eating normally while treatment and monitoring continued.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Phlai Duan entered a temple during a funeral in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. Monks and attendees moved away as the elephant walked through the temple grounds, and he eventually left without displaying aggressive behaviour.

Khao Yai has seen several similar incidents involving elephants leaving protected areas and entering nearby communities. Another wild elephant, Phlai Biang Lek, entered a barbecue restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima in September last year, rummaging through the kitchen and leaving items scattered across the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | Thaiger Environment News

Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night

23 seconds ago
Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code | Thaiger News

Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code

1 hour ago
Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud

2 hours ago
Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help

2 hours ago
Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary | Thaiger Entertainment

Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary

2 hours ago
Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns

3 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail

3 hours ago
Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI | Thaiger News

Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI

3 hours ago
British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes | Thaiger Thailand News

British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

4 hours ago
Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill

4 hours ago
Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol | Thaiger News

Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol

19 hours ago
Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy

19 hours ago
Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son | Thaiger Thailand News

Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son

20 hours ago
Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house

21 hours ago
Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders | Thaiger Crime News

Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders

21 hours ago
Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20)

22 hours ago
Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Weak AI and data centre rules could expose Thai data, party spokesperson warns | Thaiger Politics News

Weak AI and data centre rules could expose Thai data, party spokesperson warns

22 hours ago
Rare freshwater crocodile hatchlings spotted at Thailand&#8217;s largest wetland | Thaiger News

Rare freshwater crocodile hatchlings spotted at Thailand’s largest wetland

23 hours ago
Thai father films blindfolded son riding and boasts supernatural ability | Thaiger News

Thai father films blindfolded son riding and boasts supernatural ability

23 hours ago
Queen Suthida showcases Thai craft on Vietnam state visit | Thaiger News

Queen Suthida showcases Thai craft on Vietnam state visit

23 hours ago
Back to top button