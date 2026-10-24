Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects
Photo courtesy of Top News

Germany is giving Thailand 15 million euros, about 570 million baht, for two climate projects, one on farming and biodiversity and the other on the coastal cities most exposed to rising water, Bangkok among them.

The money is a grant rather than a loan, and comes through Germany’s International Climate Initiative, run by its environment and nuclear safety ministry.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin announced it on Friday, October 23. It goes to the Department of Climate Change and Environment.

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The larger share, 10 million euros or about 380 million baht, funds a project called ENNaCT over five years.

ENNaCT is meant to tie biodiversity work to cutting emissions, and to build green budgeting and other financing tools into agriculture’s supply chains.

The second project, ANCHOR, is shared with the Philippines. Thailand’s half is 5 million euros, about 190 million baht, over seven years.

ANCHOR covers Bangkok, the Eastern Economic Corridor and the Gulf of Thailand, and leans on natural systems rather than concrete to absorb climate damage, alongside financing meant to keep the work going after the grant ends.

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The coastal money arrives while flooding still covers 16 provinces and Bangkok, where two districts account for 168,203 affected households.

Suchart said the department had raised more than 670 million baht in grants from Thai and foreign sources over the past fortnight.

Thailand has been chasing climate money steadily this month. It is pursuing a US$200 million World Bank loan for clean energy, and on October 15 it discussed a US$120 million carbon plan with Switzerland.

Those are a loan and a trading arrangement, while the German money does not have to be paid back at all.

Permanent Secretary Raweewan Bhuridej said the two projects would be run together from policy level down to the sites. Neither has a published start date or a list of locations.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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