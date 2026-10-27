Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak

A red panda was found on October 23 hidden inside a pickup truck in Tak province, with the protected animal now set to receive care at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri.

Mae Sot police discovered the protected animal at approximately 7.30pm after stopping a suspicious pickup truck at a checkpoint in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district.

Police found the red panda inside the vehicle and seized it after the two suspects failed to produce valid ownership or import documents for the animal.

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Both face legal proceedings, while the animal was transferred to the Mae Sot Wildlife Checkpoint for care on October 24.

An initial veterinary examination found that the red panda was frightened and exhausted but had no serious external injuries. It is currently undergoing quarantine, close monitoring and nutritional rehabilitation.

Yesterday, October 26, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered Khao Kheow Open Zoo to take responsibility for the animal’s recovery, citing its experience in wildlife care and veterinary treatment.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy and his team of veterinarians and animal keepers are preparing to receive the red panda.

Once transferred, the animal will undergo further health assessments and disease quarantine, with staff monitoring its behaviour and physical condition. Its enclosure and diet will be tailored to its needs to reduce stress and support recovery.

Red pandas are listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which imposes strict restrictions on international commercial trade.

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