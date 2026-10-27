Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
Endangered red panda found hidden in pickup truck in Tak
Photo via DNP News

A red panda was found on October 23 hidden inside a pickup truck in Tak province, with the protected animal now set to receive care at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri.

Mae Sot police discovered the protected animal at approximately 7.30pm after stopping a suspicious pickup truck at a checkpoint in Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, Mae Sot district.

Police found the red panda inside the vehicle and seized it after the two suspects failed to produce valid ownership or import documents for the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both face legal proceedings, while the animal was transferred to the Mae Sot Wildlife Checkpoint for care on October 24.

An initial veterinary examination found that the red panda was frightened and exhausted but had no serious external injuries. It is currently undergoing quarantine, close monitoring and nutritional rehabilitation.

Police seized a red panda from a pickup truck after two suspects failed to provide legal documents, with zoo specialists preparing its care.
Photo via DNP News

Yesterday, October 26, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered Khao Kheow Open Zoo to take responsibility for the animal’s recovery, citing its experience in wildlife care and veterinary treatment.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy and his team of veterinarians and animal keepers are preparing to receive the red panda.

Related Articles

Once transferred, the animal will undergo further health assessments and disease quarantine, with staff monitoring its behaviour and physical condition. Its enclosure and diet will be tailored to its needs to reduce stress and support recovery.

Red pandas are listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which imposes strict restrictions on international commercial trade.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 3:47 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house Bangkok News

Burglar remains at large after taking 2 million baht from Lat Phrao house

57 minutes ago
Thai Customs probes officers over alleged e-waste smuggling bribes, blacklists firms Crime News

Thai Customs probes officers over alleged e-waste smuggling bribes, blacklists firms

1 hour ago
Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages Thai Life

Thai 7-Eleven worker goes viral for speaking seven languages

1 hour ago
Father seeks justice, blaming reckless water pump placement for son&#8217;s death Central Thailand News

Father seeks justice, blaming reckless water pump placement for son’s death

2 hours ago
Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape Thailand Travel

Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape

2 hours ago
Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider Bangkok News

Woman jumps off motorcycle to escape sexually harassing rider

3 hours ago
Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht Bangkok News

Indian held at Suvarnabhumi Airport with foreign banknotes worth 2.6m baht

4 hours ago
Illegal tour guide caught leading Belgian tourists at Bangkok temple Tourism News

Illegal tour guide caught leading Belgian tourists at Bangkok temple

4 hours ago
Don Mueang drops hand wand for pat-down body search from November 1 Aviation News

Don Mueang drops hand wand for pat-down body search from November 1

5 hours ago
Nok Air suspends 3 southern Thailand routes until Dec 20 Aviation News

Nok Air suspends 3 southern Thailand routes until Dec 20

5 hours ago
Thai King&#8217;s son says he is afraid as second brain surgery goes ahead in Malaysia News

Thai King’s son says he is afraid as second brain surgery goes ahead in Malaysia

5 hours ago
Russian man injured after metal bar attack by Phuket pickup truck driver Phuket News

Russian man injured after metal bar attack by Phuket pickup truck driver

5 hours ago
Asok student left with 7 stitches after scissors attack near university Bangkok News

Asok student left with 7 stitches after scissors attack near university

6 hours ago
Singaporean runs from Bangkok airport taxi, falls off expressway Bangkok News

Singaporean runs from Bangkok airport taxi, falls off expressway

6 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers ditch blue vests for 550 baht refunds Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers ditch blue vests for 550 baht refunds

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 27 October: heavy rain in 35 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 27 October: heavy rain in 35 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

9 hours ago
Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens Northern Thailand News

Headman apologises after 11 sakura trees cut at Doi Pui as probe widens

22 hours ago
Police seek account operator over Anutin&#8217;s fake bribery payment Politics News

Police seek account operator over Anutin’s fake bribery payment

22 hours ago
Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next Aviation News

Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next

22 hours ago
Don Mueang opens 927 checked bags and finds 1,122 banned items Bangkok News

Don Mueang opens 927 checked bags and finds 1,122 banned items

23 hours ago
Wildlife photographer encounters rare group of big cats at national park Eastern Thailand News

Wildlife photographer encounters rare group of big cats at national park

24 hours ago
Fake influencer threatens Nonthaburi restaurant owner for free meal Crime News

Fake influencer threatens Nonthaburi restaurant owner for free meal

1 day ago
Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer Bangkok News

Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer

1 day ago
11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint Northern Thailand News

11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint

1 day ago
CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi Krabi News

CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleKhao San Road plans biggest Halloween party, calls for 4am closing