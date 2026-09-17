Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon

Doi Inthanon National Park has filed a police complaint after about 10 tourists allegedly left the Ang Ka Nature Trail to take photos and trampled fragile plants in a restricted area.

Park officials were alerted at around 1pm on September 13 after another visitor reported seeing the group cross warning signs and barriers near the Khao Tok Rue Si area.

Officials later inspected the site and found several areas where plants had been stepped on.

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The park said Khao Tok Rue Si is highly fragile and grows very slowly. Damage caused by trampling can take years to recover, while some affected plants may not recover at all.

The plant is also considered rare and is found in well-preserved natural areas at elevations above 2,000 metres, according to the park.

Officials examined photographs provided by the visitor who reported the incident and reviewed CCTV footage to gather evidence.

The park said the tourists’ actions may have violated the National Park Act B.E. 2562, or 2019, and related regulations covering failure to follow officials’ instructions and recreational activities outside designated areas.

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Evidence has been submitted in a complaint to Chom Thong Police Station for further legal action.

Doi Inthanon National Park also urged visitors to follow park rules and officials’ instructions, remain on designated nature trails, avoid trampling vegetation and stay out of areas marked by warning signs or barriers.

According to Facebook user Natureman Thaimountain, Khao Tok Rue Si, or sphagnum moss, is a non-vascular plant that grows in dense mats in cool, wet environments. It has no flowers and reproduces through spores.

The species is typically found in constantly damp areas, along streams or in acidic wetlands at higher elevations.

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In Thailand, it has been recorded at Doi Inthanon and several other mountain areas, while its wider distribution extends across parts of South and Southeast Asia.

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