Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:33 PM
1 minute read
Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon | Thaiger
Photo via Doi Inthanon

Doi Inthanon National Park has filed a police complaint after about 10 tourists allegedly left the Ang Ka Nature Trail to take photos and trampled fragile plants in a restricted area.

Park officials were alerted at around 1pm on September 13 after another visitor reported seeing the group cross warning signs and barriers near the Khao Tok Rue Si area.

Officials later inspected the site and found several areas where plants had been stepped on.

ADVERTISEMENT
Doi Inthanon officials filed a complaint after about 10 tourists allegedly left a trail and trampled fragile moss in a restricted area.
Photo via Doi Inthanon

The park said Khao Tok Rue Si is highly fragile and grows very slowly. Damage caused by trampling can take years to recover, while some affected plants may not recover at all.

The plant is also considered rare and is found in well-preserved natural areas at elevations above 2,000 metres, according to the park.

Officials examined photographs provided by the visitor who reported the incident and reviewed CCTV footage to gather evidence.

Doi Inthanon officials filed a complaint after about 10 tourists allegedly left a trail and trampled fragile moss in a restricted area.
Photo via Doi Inthanon

The park said the tourists’ actions may have violated the National Park Act B.E. 2562, or 2019, and related regulations covering failure to follow officials’ instructions and recreational activities outside designated areas.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Evidence has been submitted in a complaint to Chom Thong Police Station for further legal action.

Doi Inthanon National Park also urged visitors to follow park rules and officials’ instructions, remain on designated nature trails, avoid trampling vegetation and stay out of areas marked by warning signs or barriers.

Doi Inthanon officials filed a complaint after about 10 tourists allegedly left a trail and trampled fragile moss in a restricted area.
Photo via Doi Inthanon

According to Facebook user Natureman Thaimountain, Khao Tok Rue Si, or sphagnum moss, is a non-vascular plant that grows in dense mats in cool, wet environments. It has no flowers and reproduces through spores.

The species is typically found in constantly damp areas, along streams or in acidic wetlands at higher elevations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Thailand, it has been recorded at Doi Inthanon and several other mountain areas, while its wider distribution extends across parts of South and Southeast Asia.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 1:33 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon | Thaiger Environment News

Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon

22 seconds ago
Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | Thaiger Environment News

Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night

5 minutes ago
Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code | Thaiger News

Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code

1 hour ago
Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud

2 hours ago
Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help

2 hours ago
Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary | Thaiger Entertainment

Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary

2 hours ago
Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns

3 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail

3 hours ago
Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI | Thaiger News

Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI

3 hours ago
British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes | Thaiger Thailand News

British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

4 hours ago
Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill

4 hours ago
Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol | Thaiger News

Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol

19 hours ago
Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy

20 hours ago
Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son | Thaiger Thailand News

Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son

20 hours ago
Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teenager says foreigner punches him after he offers help

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house

21 hours ago
Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders | Thaiger Crime News

Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders

21 hours ago
Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plans 1,347 EV rubbish trucks to cut costs

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 18 to 20)

22 hours ago
Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese gambling suspect arrested in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Weak AI and data centre rules could expose Thai data, party spokesperson warns | Thaiger Politics News

Weak AI and data centre rules could expose Thai data, party spokesperson warns

22 hours ago
Rare freshwater crocodile hatchlings spotted at Thailand&#8217;s largest wetland | Thaiger News

Rare freshwater crocodile hatchlings spotted at Thailand’s largest wetland

23 hours ago
Thai father films blindfolded son riding and boasts supernatural ability | Thaiger News

Thai father films blindfolded son riding and boasts supernatural ability

23 hours ago
Back to top button