China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 9:41 AM
498 1 minute read
China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand
Edited photo made with photo from The Chinese Embassy Bangkok

China yesterday, July 8, responded to protests outside its diplomatic missions in Thailand over heavy metal contamination in tributaries of the Mekong River, saying it recognises public concern and supports a joint investigation by Thailand and Myanmar.

The response came after protests outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok and the Chinese consulate in Chiang Mai over heavy metal contamination in the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong river systems.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Bangkok said China has closely monitored reports of the contamination in tributaries of the Mekong River in Thailand and understands the environmental and health concerns of communities living along the affected waterways.

China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Protesters hold a poster demanding a solution to cross-border toxic pollution in the Mekong River resulting from mining operations in Myanmar by Chinese investors | AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

According to the embassy, the rivers involved are shared water resources between Thailand and Myanmar, meaning the issue should be examined based on facts, scientific evidence and responsibility to identify the source of the contamination.

China said it supports closer coordination between Thailand and Myanmar and urged both countries to carry out a joint investigation as soon as possible.

The embassy added that protecting the Mekong River basin’s ecosystem is a shared interest and responsibility of all countries in the basin. It said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other Mekong basin countries on water resource management and environmental conservation to help safeguard the basin’s ecological security.

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers
Protesters hold a poster demanding a solution to cross-border toxic pollution in the Mekong River resulting from mining operations in Myanmar by Chinese investors | AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The statement follows protests held in Bangkok yesterday, July 8, where civil society groups gathered outside the Chinese embassy, calling on the Chinese government to oversee Chinese companies and investors linked to mining projects in Myanmar’s Shan State.

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Demonstrators also called for traceability checks on minerals imported through Thailand and a joint inspection of mining sites in Myanmar.

Campaigners say pollution affecting the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers originates from gold and rare earth mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State backed by Chinese investment.

Thai health officials have previously reported detecting arsenic in residents living near the Kok River, while heavy metals have also been found in water and fish samples collected from the affected waterways.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 9:41 AM
498 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.