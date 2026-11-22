Thailand plans to test an AI-powered water treatment system that simulations suggest could reduce arsenic levels in the Sai River by up to 94.6%, potentially protecting 27,000 rai of farmland in Chiang Rai.

The government has approved an 18-month pilot project in Mae Sai, covering the 2027 rainy season, as part of efforts to tackle arsenic contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers.

Deputy government spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said the technology was developed by researchers from Thailand Science Research and Innovation, Naresuan University and the DHI Institute.

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The system uses AI to monitor water turbidity and divert muddy water into treatment ponds when necessary, where chemicals help separate arsenic-carrying sediment.

Treated water is tested before being returned to the river, while contaminated sediment is collected and handled under established safety standards.

Researchers tested the design using a digital river model covering 523 days. Simulations showed that three treatment units installed along kilometres 95 to 99 of the Sai River could reduce arsenic levels by 94.6%, allowing the river to meet water quality standards on 476 of those days.

The system could also allow Mae Sai’s waterworks to operate continuously instead of occasionally suspending production. However, its performance must first be tested under real conditions.

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If successful, the project is expected to reduce arsenic reaching rice fields by around 94%, protecting approximately 27,000 rai of farmland used by 3,356 water users. Officials will survey potential treatment sites near Ban Mueang Daeng and Chiang Rai Weir.

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Meanwhile, the National Nanotechnology Centre has introduced rapid arsenic tests that deliver results within three to five minutes, alongside filtration technology capable of removing up to 99% of arsenic from water.

All 30 drinking water and ice samples tested, including samples from schools and Mae Sai Hospital, passed screening.

Four filtration systems have already been installed in Chiang Rai. One in Ban Rim Kok reduced arsenic concentrations from 0.069 to 0.0035 milligrams per litre, at a reported cost of less than 2 baht per 1,000 litres.

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The government plans to expand filtration and testing to Tha Ton in Chiang Mai and Mueang Chiang Rai district. More than 100,000 litres of clean water have already been delivered to Tha Ton residents.

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The Royal Irrigation Department has also reserved more than 22.5 million cubic metres of water from three reservoirs for Fang and Mae Ai, providing an alternative when water from potentially contaminated rivers cannot be used.

The government is planning 22 community groundwater supply systems worth approximately 165 million baht, expected to benefit 17,600 people. Fourteen are being prepared for two Mae Sai subdistricts.

Longer-term plans include expanding the Fang, Mae Ai and Chai Prakan water supply network using water from Mae Thalop Reservoir, reducing dependence on rivers at risk of contamination.

Agricultural officials will test crops, soil and water at 50 sites in Mae Ai before publishing a risk map on December 15, dividing farmland into green, yellow and red zones.

Produce from green zones will be encouraged to obtain Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification, while crops exceeding contamination limits will be subject to government purchasing and disposal measures under specified criteria.

Thailand is also preparing tighter mineral import and export controls, alongside a central platform for verified contamination data.

Scientific findings, including isotope analysis intended to help trace the arsenic’s source, will be discussed at a Thailand, Myanmar and China working group meeting from November 24 to 26.