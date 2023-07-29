Pheu Thai party prepares for coalition meeting

FILE - Supporters of the Move Forward Party hold a portrait of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party, during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, July 23. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In the latest political development, the Pheu Thai Party, one of the primary political entities in Thailand, plans a strategic meeting with its seven coalition partners next week. The primary focus of this meeting is to mull over the future direction of the eight-party coalition. Following this, they intend to update other parties outside of the bloc and opposition members.

Phumtham Wechayachai, the Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party, shared information about the gathering yesterday. He announced the party’s intent to coordinate a suitable date and time for the meeting, in preparation for a parliamentary vote set for this Friday.

Phumtham stated that representatives from parties not included in the coalition, which includes Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana, the pro-military Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, as well as certain senators that had a conversation with representatives from the Pheu Thai party this week, shared a firm rejection towards any amendment to Section 112.

The consensus was that they refused to back Pheu Thai if there was a likelihood of the Move Forward Party being part of the ruling government coalition. Phumtham affirmed their objective for the coalition meeting.

“We will ask the (coalition) meeting what to do next. How will other parties, particularly the MFP, help find a way (to form a government)? We want the MFP to make a decision on this issue.”

Following MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s second unsuccessful attempt to secure the PM’s position on 19th July, Pheu Thai is expected to put forth its candidate. The second resolution vote didn’t go through as a majority of MPs and senators viewed Limjaroenrat’s renomination as a doomed repeat of the motion that was unsuccessful in the first vote, an act that contradicts Article 41 of the House regulations.

The President of Parliament, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, has announced that the next opportunity for a PM vote will occur this Friday. But, this might be delayed based on the Constitutional Court’s view on a petition opposing Pita’s renomination rejection that is due for judgement on Thursday.

If the court dismisses the petition, the vote for the prime minister will be held the next day. However, should the court accept it, the parliamentary vote will stand postponed until the court declares its verdict, which might take another week.

Thida Thavornseth, a committed political activist and previous chair of the United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD), whose supporters are known as the ‘red shirts’, posted a warning to Pheu Thai on Facebook against forming a new government with the PPRP and UTN.

She reminded that the core objective of the ‘red shirt’ group, established in the wake of the 2006 coup, was to stand against dictatorships. Thavornseth stated that while the red shirts unconditionally support democracy and Pheu Thai Party’s democratic ideology, they also endorse the MFP’s democratic policies.

Thida delivered a stern warning that if Pheu Thai decides to switch their allegiance and collaborate with the PPRP and UTN in the coalition, the UDD will sever ties with Pheu Thai and convert their disappointment into action, reports Bangkok Post.