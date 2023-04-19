Pheu Thai Party candidate rejects collaboration with coup leaders

PHOTO: Pheu Thai Facebook Page

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate, stated that the party has no intention of collaborating with those involved in the two previous coups. Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, outlined the party’s election campaign strategy along with other key members during a press conference.

When questioned about her dip in popularity due to her party’s non-committal stance on forming a coalition government with political rivals after the May 14 General Election, Paetongtarn expressed her disapproval of military coups, specifically the previous two. These referred to the 2014 coup led by then-army chief Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and the 2006 coup led by Gen. Sonthi Boonyaratglin, who was also the army chief at the time. Paetongtarn said…

“Take a look at my face. This is the face that dislikes coups. We previously refrained from giving a clear answer out of respect for the people since the election date was not yet finalised. But, if you ask me if we want to join hands with those involved in the two previous coups, the answer is clear―a resolute no.”

A recent poll released by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) showed that the 69 year old PM continues to trail behind Paetongtarn and Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party. Despite leading the poll with a 35.7% approval rating, Paetongtarn’s support has dropped from 38.2% since March. In contrast, Pita has seen an increase in support from 15.75% to 20.25%, while PM Prayut’s ratings have dropped further to 13.60%.

Follow us on :













Rumours persisted about a secret deal between the Pheu Thai Party and the Palang Pracharath Party wherein they would form a coalition government and nominate Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as the next prime minister post-election.

Addressing these concerns, Paetongtarn noted that voters complained about the party’s election candidates not visiting their constituencies frequently enough, as well as the scarcity of campaign posters. To rectify this, the party has instructed candidates to be more proactive in campaigning and engaging with voters. Additionally, new posters outlining the party’s campaign policies, such as the 10,000-baht digital wallets, will be unveiled in line with regulations set by the Election Commission.