Electoral fraud: Man alleges he was tricked into filming controversial video

A man accused of manipulating electoral registration in a controversial video on the “Chuwit” Facebook page has filed a police report, alleging he was deceived into participating and was paid only 1,000 baht despite the agreed sum of 5,000 baht. He also revealed that someone wrote a script for him to recite in the footage.

Recently, the video of a mysterious man claiming to have illegally registered for a pre-emptive election using someone else’s ID card had gone viral. In the latest development, the man in the video has reported the matter to the Amnat Charoen town police, accusing those behind the clip of cheating him out of his remuneration. Initially, they agreed to pay 5,000 baht, but the man received only 1,000 baht. He declined any further interviews with the press, as he had already discussed the matter with the authorities.

The man’s younger sister told reporters that her brother was tricked into filming the video, as he believed he was simply providing information. He was unaware that his statement was being recorded. Consequently, she accompanied her brother to the police station to file a report. The sister also confirmed that her brother had been given a script to recite during the recording. Regarding the advance registration for the election, she stated that her brother had simply asked if they both could vote early, as she was unavailable on election day. An acquaintance then assisted them in registering – contrary to the content of the video – and the sister stated that it is not true that her brother had stolen someone else’s ID card for the process, reports Sanook.

Today, the individual accused of electoral fraud in the video has filed a complaint for defamation and damages to his reputation. Local community members have shown support for the person, denying the allegations made in the video and emphasising that they are untrue.

In light of these claims and the subsequent police report, it appears that the actual events surrounding this supposed election manipulation may be more complex than initially suggested. With both sides telling different stories, it remains to be seen how the ensuing investigation will proceed and whether the truth will ultimately prevail.