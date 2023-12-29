PM Srettha rallies coalition for upcoming budget bill debate

Photo courtesy of เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin (Facebook)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has requested all coalition partners of the government to gear up for the upcoming debate on the Budget Bill for the fiscal year 2024. The bill, which aims to secure 3.48 trillion baht (US$101 billion) to fund the fiscal year that began in October, is due for its initial reading from January 3 to 5. The delay in its consideration is due to the changeover in governments post-election.

During a yesterday lunch, PM Srettha invited political partners of the government and encouraged them to be ready for the debate next week, revealed Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. As the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin stated that the Prime Minister highlighted the necessity for all parties to be in unity while defending the Budget Bill.

Anutin also raised a query at the meeting about why all the committee representatives assessing the Budget Bill from the cabinet were from the Pheu Thai Party. He was informed that Pheu Thai had proposed a list of 18 representatives, but the final list would be prepared once the coalition partners submitted their own lists, reports Bangkok Post.

When questioned if Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would chair the committee, Anutin responded that Phumtham is likely to assume the position, as he is a member of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Phumtham stated that the scrutiny committee, to be established after the Budget Bill passes its first reading, would include representatives from all sides who would be fairly represented on yesterday. He mentioned that the allocation of seats would be discussed by the government whips in accordance with a standard protocol. He also added that he was appointed to lead the committee by the cabinet.

Regarding the potential of the opposition filing a no-confidence motion to grill the government, Phumtham stated that while the opposition could proceed, there isn’t much to be grilled over.

He also noted…

“The government is working without budget support. There’s no budget for the government to spend at this moment and the Budget Bill is likely to be passed in May. Despite that, we’ve made a lot of achievements.”

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha urged the MPs on yesterday to collect their copies of the Budget Bill or a summary prepared by the parliament for study before the debate. He expressed his hope that the House would ensure that the spending plan would serve the best interest of the public.

Follow us on :













The estimated budget for 2024 is approximately 295 billion baht (US$8.6 billion), or 9.3% higher than the budget requested in the last fiscal year.

In related news, Thailand’s biggest budget requests come from interior, education, finance ministries.