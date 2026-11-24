Unemployment in Thailand rose to around 430,000 people in the third quarter of 2026, a 41.4% increase from the same period last year, according to figures released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) yesterday, November 23.

NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan presented the figures in the council’s latest quarterly social report. Total employment increased by 5.7% to 42.1 million people, supported by higher private sector investment in construction, hotels and restaurants.

Despite the rise in employment, the number of unemployed people increased to approximately 430,000, up 41.4% year on year. Around 250,000 had previously held jobs, 2.1 times the number recorded a year earlier, while approximately 185,000 had never worked before.

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Among workers covered by the social security system, the unemployment rate increased from 1.99% to 2.47%. Average monthly wages also fell by 0.91% to 15,812 baht.

Danucha attributed the increase in unemployment to factory closures, expired employment contracts and dismissals, particularly in the manufacturing sector. He said manufacturers were reducing their workforce as they increasingly adopted automation.

Some workers who lost their jobs have struggled to find new employment because their skills do not match the requirements of emerging industries. Danucha therefore called for greater investment in upskilling and reskilling to help workers adapt to changes in the labour market.

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The latest figures follow the second quarter of 2026, when the NESDC reported around 400,000 unemployed people, representing an unemployment rate of 0.95%. At the time, approximately 290,000 people had applied for unemployment benefits through the social security system, while real wages fell by 2.88%.

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The report also highlighted rising household debt. In the second quarter of 2026, household debt increased by 0.59% to 16.43 trillion baht. However, household debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) declined from 86% to 85.2%.

Credit bureau data showed that non-performing loans (NPLs) accounted for 9.85% of all loans, equivalent to approximately 1.35 trillion baht. The figure was higher than in the previous quarter.

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The NESDC also warned that flooding could worsen household debt as affected families borrow money to repair damaged homes and replace belongings. Some may turn to informal lenders or buy-now-pay-later services to cover the costs.

By November 18, approximately 2.55 million households had applied for flood assistance through the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Naewna reported that flooding between September 16 and November 10 affected around 6.8 million people across 58 provinces and caused an estimated 50.7 billion baht in damage.

The NESDC report also found that the number of households renting their homes had increased from 3.9 million in 2015 to 5.7 million last year. Renting accounted for 20.4% of all households.

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