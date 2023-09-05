Thailand’s DES minister vows to combat online scams, roll out digital wallet

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

The new Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert stated that he is prioritising combating online fraud and call centre scams, as well as launching the much-discussed digital wallet plan.

The ministry, aligned with Pheu Thai Party goals, plans a digital wallet scheme by 2024, starting next year, offering 10,000 baht to all Thai individuals aged 16 and above via smartphones to boost the economy.

Prasert aims to continue essential state projects like e-government and big data analytics despite his limited ICT skills. He intends to excel by collaborating closely with advisory teams, current ministry management, and relevant officials.

In response to concerns from ICT industry veterans about his suitability for the role, Prasert highlighted his extensive experience in management across business, state agencies, and politics. He has been elected as a member of parliament in six general elections.

Prasert acknowledges the significant impact of online fraud and call centre scams on people’s lives and vows to address these issues vigorously. The recently enacted Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression Law empowers victims, banks, and authorities to combat online scams and unlawful online activities more effectively.

This law enables scam victims to quickly suspend “mule” accounts made using their stolen identity, report to the police, and use AI for investigations. Those involved in the dark economy of illegal activities with accounts, digital cards, e-wallets, or sharing their SIM card for illegal purposes may face 2-5 years imprisonment or a 200,000 to 500,000 baht fine.

Prasert highlights other vital ministry tasks, like implementing the Personal Data Protection Act and advancing the national digital health platform.

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) aims for Thailand to rank 40th globally in the e-Government Development Index by 2027, aligning with the Digital e-Government Development Plan for 2023-2027.

To achieve this, the DGA plans to drive digital transformation in 400 local administrative organizations this year, a significant increase from the current 56 organizations.

