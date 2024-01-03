Thailand’s delayed 2024 budget bill presented in Parliament

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 15:05, 03 January 2024| Updated: 15:05, 03 January 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin (Facebook)
Photo courtesy of เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin (Facebook)

The delayed budget bill for this year, amounting to 3.48 trillion baht (US$101.52 billion), was presented today by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin in the House of Representatives. This event marked the start of a three-day debate among lawmakers.

PM Srettha emphasised the importance of the budget to Parliament.

“The budget is crucial in moving the economy forward.”

According to PM Srettha, Thailand’s economy is forecasted to grow between 2.7% and 3.7% this year. He also projected that inflation rates would likely fall within the range of 1.7% to 2.7%.

Related news

Parliament is set to vote on the budget this week, with the expectation of it being finalised by early May, reported Bangkok Post.

The economic growth of the country from July to September last year was significantly below the expected 1.5%, marking the slowest growth pace this year. This was largely attributed to poor performance in exports and government spending.

In related news, the Thai government announced a tax reduction on local alcohol as part of a wider review of laws hindering domestic tourism and economic growth.

Revealed yesterday at Government House, the Thai PM stated that the restructuring of excise and various national taxes, including reducing domestic alcohol tax to 0%, formed part of their strategy to stimulate the tourism and economy of the country.

Ministry of Finance Secretary Lawan Saengsanit reported the department is ready to announce measures to promote Thailand as a central hub for tourism and spending.

The initiatives include adjusting the tax structure on alcoholic beverages and local spirits, as well as considering the abolition of duty-free shops at all inbound airports.

The aim is to encourage Thai citizens and foreign tourists to spend and purchase more within the country, rather than from duty-free shops. For the fiscal year 2023, the Eexcise Department collected a total of 177,596 million baht (US$5.19 million) in alcohol, beer, and beverage taxes. Read the full story HERE.

Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.