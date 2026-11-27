The Thai government has said a VAT rise from 7% to 8.5%, which was listed as a revenue option in last year’s medium-term fiscal framework, is not planned for 2027 or 2028.

Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Paradorn Prissanananthakul, told the House of Representatives during a debate on the 2028 budget. He said a revised framework is due to be drawn up next week.

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, a party-list MP, asked the government whether its planning for the next budget assumed that value-added tax (VAT) would go up to 8.5%.

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Paradorn, who oversees the Budget Bureau, replied that, as he understood it, the increase was not among the measures the government intended to use to raise state revenue in 2027 and 2028. He added that a higher VAT could further compound Thailand’s sluggish economy.

The minister described the 8.5% rate as one of several revenue options set out in last year’s framework rather than a path this government would take in the next one to two years. The Budget Bureau director and the Finance Ministry discussed the new framework at a screening committee on November 25, he added.

On wider tax reform, Paradorn said changes to how the country raises revenue needed open discussion in Parliament. He said conclusions from the House Finance Committee would go to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas as guidance for reforming tax collection.

The House then agreed, without objection, to send its observations and recommendations on the 2028 budget to the Cabinet. The debate followed motions from the opposition People’s Party and from Pheu Thai asking the House to study the budget before it is drafted.

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Ekniti set out the original timetable last year, when he announced a gradual VAT increase to 8.5% by 2028 and 10% by 2030 under the framework the Cabinet approved on November 18, 2025.

Paradorn’s remarks describe the government’s plans and do not change the law. Thailand’s statutory VAT rate is 10%, and a decree published in the Royal Gazette on August 20 keeps the reduced rate of 7%, including local tax, on goods, services and imports from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.

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