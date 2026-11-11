Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:44 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow | Photo via MFA

Thailand and the United States have agreed on the main principles of a tariff deal, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at Government House today, November 11. Many details are still open, and the agreement must go before Parliament, and no tariff rates, products or timetable for the Thailand-US tariff deal have been disclosed.

Sihasak, who is also a deputy prime minister, told reporters the negotiations were finished, and said both governments appeared satisfied with the broad terms.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who has led the trade side of the talks, could release an official document confirming that negotiations had ended, and that the agreement might also be discussed at the upcoming ASEAN and APEC meetings, where Thai PBS World reported that an official joint announcement is expected.

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Suphajee first said the two countries had reached agreement in principle on September 28, and on October 8 she said Thailand hoped to sign in November if US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met at the ASEAN leaders’ summit in the Philippines.

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact | News by Thaiger
President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington | Photo via AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Thai goods entering the US now pay a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which took effect on July 24 and replaced a temporary 10% global tariff.

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The Office of the US Trade Representative put Thailand in the higher of its two bands, 10% and 12.5%, because Thailand had no ban on imports made with forced labour and had not made a qualifying commitment through an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.

The Commerce Ministry said in July that about 2,120 Thai product lines, including integrated circuits, natural rubber and aircraft parts, were exempt from that tariff, covering more than half the value of Thailand’s shipments to the US, while rice and tuna were among the goods still charged.

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Thailand also faces a separate Section 301 investigation into excess manufacturing capacity.

The talks build on an October 2025 framework under which Thailand committed to removing tariffs on about 99% of US goods, and last month Trump wrote to Anutin, hoping the deal could be signed during his November visit to Asia.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 11, 2026, 3:44 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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