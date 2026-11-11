Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

Thailand and the United States have agreed on the main principles of a tariff deal, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at Government House today, November 11. Many details are still open, and the agreement must go before Parliament, and no tariff rates, products or timetable for the Thailand-US tariff deal have been disclosed.

Sihasak, who is also a deputy prime minister, told reporters the negotiations were finished, and said both governments appeared satisfied with the broad terms.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who has led the trade side of the talks, could release an official document confirming that negotiations had ended, and that the agreement might also be discussed at the upcoming ASEAN and APEC meetings, where Thai PBS World reported that an official joint announcement is expected.

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Suphajee first said the two countries had reached agreement in principle on September 28, and on October 8 she said Thailand hoped to sign in November if US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met at the ASEAN leaders’ summit in the Philippines.

Thai goods entering the US now pay a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which took effect on July 24 and replaced a temporary 10% global tariff.

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The Office of the US Trade Representative put Thailand in the higher of its two bands, 10% and 12.5%, because Thailand had no ban on imports made with forced labour and had not made a qualifying commitment through an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.

The Commerce Ministry said in July that about 2,120 Thai product lines, including integrated circuits, natural rubber and aircraft parts, were exempt from that tariff, covering more than half the value of Thailand’s shipments to the US, while rice and tuna were among the goods still charged.

Thailand also faces a separate Section 301 investigation into excess manufacturing capacity.

The talks build on an October 2025 framework under which Thailand committed to removing tariffs on about 99% of US goods, and last month Trump wrote to Anutin, hoping the deal could be signed during his November visit to Asia.

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