Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 2:56 PM
1 minute read
Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht | Thaiger
Photo via Department of Intellectual Property

Thai officials seized more than 1.84 million intellectual property-infringing and counterfeit items in 512 cases during the first seven months of 2026, with the damage estimated at more than 809 million baht.

The Department of Intellectual Property released the figures yesterday, August 29, covering enforcement operations carried out with the Royal Thai Police, Customs Department and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) from January to July.

Of the 512 cases, 140 involved online markets, where more than 322,000 items were seized. The department estimated the damage from the online cases at more than 104 million baht.

More than 1.84 million counterfeit goods in Thailand were seized from January to July, with estimated damage exceeding 809 million baht.
Photo via Department of Intellectual Property

Goods found online included clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, electrical appliances, mobile phones and electronics, cocoa-based drinks, coffee, seasoning powder and vehicle parts.

The department has also worked with Economic Crime Suppression Division police on operations targeting the production and sale of counterfeit goods in Bangkok and other provinces.

One major operation in central Thailand uncovered counterfeit trademarked products including coffee, cocoa drinks, fabric softener, cosmetics, shampoo, toothpaste and motor oil.

More than 1.84 million counterfeit goods in Thailand were seized from January to July, with estimated damage exceeding 809 million baht.
Photo via Department of Intellectual Property

Officials said some counterfeit consumer goods contained substandard ingredients or were produced under unhygienic conditions, creating risks from contamination and chemical residues.

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Enforcement teams also targeted shopping centres and major tourist areas in Pathum Wan and Sukhumvit in Bangkok, as well as Chiang Mai, Surat Thani and Phuket. Counterfeit branded watches, bags, clothing and jewellery were among the goods seized.

More than 1.84 million counterfeit goods in Thailand were seized from January to July, with estimated damage exceeding 809 million baht.
Photo via Department of Intellectual Property

In a separate operation next month, the department plans to destroy more than 2 million seized items from intellectual property cases that have reached a conclusion.

The goods, seized by the Royal Thai Police, Customs Department and DSI, represent estimated damage of more than 2.145 billion baht and are scheduled for destruction on September 10 in Don Mueang, Bangkok.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun is scheduled to preside over the event, which will also be attended by representatives of intellectual property rights holders, foreign embassies in Thailand and the media.

The department said destroying the seized goods is the final stage of intellectual property law enforcement and prevents counterfeit products from returning to the market.

More than 1.84 million counterfeit goods in Thailand were seized from January to July, with estimated damage exceeding 809 million baht.
Photo via Department of Intellectual Property

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 2:56 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.