Thailand seizes 1.84 million fake goods, damage tops 809 million baht
Thai officials seized more than 1.84 million intellectual property-infringing and counterfeit items in 512 cases during the first seven months of 2026, with the damage estimated at more than 809 million baht.
The Department of Intellectual Property released the figures yesterday, August 29, covering enforcement operations carried out with the Royal Thai Police, Customs Department and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) from January to July.
Of the 512 cases, 140 involved online markets, where more than 322,000 items were seized. The department estimated the damage from the online cases at more than 104 million baht.
Goods found online included clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, electrical appliances, mobile phones and electronics, cocoa-based drinks, coffee, seasoning powder and vehicle parts.
The department has also worked with Economic Crime Suppression Division police on operations targeting the production and sale of counterfeit goods in Bangkok and other provinces.
One major operation in central Thailand uncovered counterfeit trademarked products including coffee, cocoa drinks, fabric softener, cosmetics, shampoo, toothpaste and motor oil.
Officials said some counterfeit consumer goods contained substandard ingredients or were produced under unhygienic conditions, creating risks from contamination and chemical residues.
Enforcement teams also targeted shopping centres and major tourist areas in Pathum Wan and Sukhumvit in Bangkok, as well as Chiang Mai, Surat Thani and Phuket. Counterfeit branded watches, bags, clothing and jewellery were among the goods seized.
In a separate operation next month, the department plans to destroy more than 2 million seized items from intellectual property cases that have reached a conclusion.
The goods, seized by the Royal Thai Police, Customs Department and DSI, represent estimated damage of more than 2.145 billion baht and are scheduled for destruction on September 10 in Don Mueang, Bangkok.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun is scheduled to preside over the event, which will also be attended by representatives of intellectual property rights holders, foreign embassies in Thailand and the media.
The department said destroying the seized goods is the final stage of intellectual property law enforcement and prevents counterfeit products from returning to the market.
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