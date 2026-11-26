Thailand is pushing for the United States to scrap its proposed 18% tariffs on Thai goods and exempt more products from import duties, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced today, November 26.

Suphajee said Thailand’s preferred outcome was a 0% tariff, although she acknowledged this would be difficult to achieve. The government is therefore seeking a rate below 18%.

The proposal follows a US Trade Representative (USTR) investigation into manufacturing overcapacity, which identified Thailand among the economies facing new trade measures.

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Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade will submit written objections to USTR by January 5, 2027, challenging the findings and proposed tariff rate.

Thai representatives will also attend a public hearing on January 25, where interested parties from the US and other countries can present their views.

The US is expected to announce its final decision by March 11, 2027. The proposed 18% tariff will not take effect before the final decision is announced.

Thailand is also seeking exemptions for approximately 15 additional product groups, including rice, fish and seafood, cassava products, beverages, animal feed and rubber gloves.

Currently, 2,121 Thai product categories are exempt from US tariffs, accounting for approximately half the value of Thailand’s exports to the American market.

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Department of Foreign Trade director-general Arada Fuangtong said the exemptions cover products the US cannot manufacture domestically or produce in sufficient quantities.

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These include agricultural products such as beef, durian, mangoes and coffee, alongside industrial materials, semiconductors, computers and electronic components.

Arada said the department would also examine whether an existing joint statement on an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) could help address US concerns and support Thailand’s case for lower tariffs.

The latest proposal follows several changes to US trade policy. Thailand previously faced reciprocal tariffs of up to 36%, later reduced to 19%, before a US Supreme Court ruling led Washington to introduce a temporary 10% tariff under Section 122.

The US has also introduced a 12.5% tariff under Section 301 linked to forced labour concerns. According to Suphajee, the goods targeted by the proposed 18% tariff are already subject to that measure.

Suphajee said Thailand remained confident the new rate would not exceed 18%, although any reduction would depend on the consultation process.

She added that further US tariff changes remained possible, depending on government policy and domestic political developments.

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