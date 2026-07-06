Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 6, 2026, 4:17 PM
120 2 minutes read
Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide | Thaiger
Photo by schantalao via Canva

Thailand‘s headline inflation rose 2.42% year on year in June, marking a third consecutive month in positive territory, as higher fuel costs and rising food prices continue to squeeze household budgets across the country.

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce reported that the consumer price index reached 102.85 in June, driven primarily by elevated domestic fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, higher public transport fares, and a broad increase in the cost of prepared food.

Core inflation, which strips out fresh food and energy, accelerated to 1.23% in June, up from 0.92% in May. For the first half of 2026, headline inflation averaged 1.08% while core inflation averaged 0.79%.

Inflation rate rises
Photo by alvarog1970 via alvarostock

Street food takes the hit

A TPSO survey of 1,535 food stalls across the country found that seven of Thailand’s most popular single-plate dishes have risen by 5 to 10 baht per serving.

The meals tracked in the survey, which typically range from 35 to 60 baht, include fried rice, pad see ew and rad na noodles, red pork rice, chicken rice (khao man gai), som tam, noodle soup, and holy basil stir-fry over rice (pad kra pao).

Thai street food price rises
Photo by piyaphun via Getty Images

According to the TPSO, vendors did not raise prices all at once. Many absorbed higher input costs during the first one to two months of the Middle East conflict.

But as hostilities dragged on and costs continued to climb, sellers gradually adjusted prices province by province until the increases became widespread. The office noted that, characteristically, once food prices go up they tend to stay up even when input costs fall.

Related Articles
Thai food price
Photo by lechatnoir via Getty Images Signature

Q3 outlook: more of the same

TPSO Deputy Director General Nattiya Sujinda said inflation is expected to remain elevated in the third quarter, with the office forecasting a year-on-year rate of 2.79%.

Upward pressure is expected from persistently high fuel prices, continued restructuring of domestic retail fuel pricing, widening food price increases, higher public transport costs, and rising vegetable prices. The potential impact of El Niño on agricultural output is an additional risk factor that authorities are monitoring closely.

Thai public transport
Photo by Design via ©PHORNLEE

On the downside, electricity tariffs for May to August are running slightly below last year’s levels, and meat prices are expected to ease as supply remains adequate.

Global oil prices also carry some downside potential following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, though the TPSO cautioned that it remains unclear whether that improvement will hold.

Full-year forecast maintained at 1.5 to 2.5%

The Ministry of Commerce is maintaining its full-year 2026 inflation forecast in the range of 1.5% to 2.5%, with a midpoint of 2.0%. The projection assumes GDP growth of 1.5% to 2.5%, Dubai crude oil prices of US$80 to US$90 per barrel, and an exchange rate of 32 to 33 baht per US dollar.

The ministry said it would revisit the forecast if oil prices decline significantly.

Bangkok road outside CentralwOrld
Photo by khoacung via Getty Images

Permanent Secretary for Commerce Wuthikrai Leeweeraphun has instructed provincial commerce offices to monitor food pricing closely and to intervene where increases appear excessive.

The government’s Thai Chuay Thai Plus stimulus programme, the TPSO added, does not directly affect inflation figures but is intended to boost consumers’ purchasing power.

Source: Thairath, 6 July 2026. Translated and adapted for an international audience.

Latest Thailand News
Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man

10 seconds ago
Thailand&#8217;s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide

59 minutes ago
Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia

1 hour ago
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

2 hours ago
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

3 hours ago
Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

4 hours ago
Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap | Thaiger Business News

Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap

4 hours ago
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

6 hours ago
Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

7 hours ago
Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

7 hours ago
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

8 hours ago
Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

24 hours ago
Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany

1 day ago
Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash

1 day ago
Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess

1 day ago
Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses

1 day ago
Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate

1 day ago
Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure

1 day ago
CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust | Thaiger Thailand News

CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

1 day ago
Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid

1 day ago
Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use

1 day ago
Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas

1 day ago
Economy NewsHot NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 6, 2026, 4:17 PM
120 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.