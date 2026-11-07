Thailand inflation hits 45-month high of 3.90% on fuel and floods

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 5:00 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand inflation hits 45-month high of 3.90% on fuel and floods

Thailand’s headline inflation reached 3.90% in October, its highest rate in 45 months, as fuel prices rose 29.18% and floods pushed up food prices, the Commerce Ministry said yesterday, November 6. The rate is above the Bank of Thailand’s 1% to 3% target band, and the ministry expects inflation to stay positive in November.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the consumer price index stood at 103.90, which is 3.90% higher than in October last year and 0.94% higher than in September, when the annual rate was 2.82%. No month has recorded a higher annual rate since January 2023.

Every type of fuel cost more than a year earlier. Transport costs rose too: the vehicles, transport and communications group, which includes school transport, interprovincial vans, air-conditioned buses, motorcycle taxis and songthaews, climbed 10.93%, though electricity prices fell over the same period.

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Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 4.26%, up from 3.07% in September, with prepared food up 4.06% and eggs and dairy up 6.90%, while fresh fruit fell 0.15%. The TPSO said flooding raised vegetable prices early in the month before they eased towards the end of it.

In June, inflation reached 2.42% after a survey found that street food vendors had raised prices of popular single-plate dishes by 5 to 10 baht a serving.

Core inflation, which leaves out fresh food and energy, rose 1.58% in October. Over the first 10 months of 2026, headline inflation averaged 1.77% and core inflation 1.06%, and the ministry kept its forecast for the full-year average at 1.8% to 2.2%.

The TPSO’s consumer confidence index fell to 46.5 in October from 48.9 in September, below the level of 50 that marks confidence. Nantapong said high household debt and expenses, geopolitical uncertainty over energy and transport costs, and income lost to the floods all dragged it down.

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The Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee held its policy rate at 1.00% on October 28 and forecast that headline inflation would average 2.1% in 2026 and 1.3% in 2027.

It expects higher energy prices and El Niño to keep pushing inflation up into early 2027, but warned that uncertainty in the Middle East and businesses passing on higher costs could take inflation above its forecasts.

For November, Nantapong said the ministry will watch global energy prices, the cost of prepared food and transport, and weather conditions that affect farm produce.

Thailand inflation hits 45-month high of 3.90% on fuel and floods | News by Thaiger
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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 5:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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