Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments

Thailand, India move to build “trusted strategic partnership” as Suphajee meets Goyal in New Delhi

Thailand and India have agreed to push their economic ties beyond a simple trading relationship, with Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun proposing a “co-creation, co-investment” model during talks with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

Suphajee met Goyal on September 9 at India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. She said the two countries complement each other economically and are ready to upgrade their relationship to a “Trusted Strategic Partnership”.

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The aim is to move from being trading partners to jointly building products, businesses and new markets, then expanding together into third countries and the global market.

India brings a large economy, a highly skilled workforce, technology and innovation, and a market with strong growth potential, Suphajee said.

Thailand offers end-to-end manufacturing capability, product quality and standards, business agility, and a gateway into ASEAN. Linking those strengths, she argued, would let the two sides plug into global supply chains in a concrete way.

The two ministers moving between sessions in New Delhi. Photo via Ministry of Commerce.

Thailand proposed five pilot sectors: processed food, health and wellness, green industry, gems and jewellery, and hospitality. Each pairs one country’s assets with the other’s. India has raw gemstones and a huge domestic market, while Thailand has design and cutting expertise.

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In hospitality, India has a young population and a fast-growing tourism and services sector, while Thailand has established hotel and service training programmes that both sides could build on.

“What we want to see is not just higher bilateral trade figures, but Thailand and India combining their strengths to create new products, services, technologies and businesses, linking into the global supply chain and expanding into third-country markets. That is how the relationship grows sustainably for both of us,” Suphajee said.

Goyal receives the Thai delegation at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Photo via Ministry of Commerce.

A delegation of Thai businesses interested in investing or expanding in India travelled with the minister. After the bilateral talks, both ministers met the Thai delegation and private-sector representatives to discuss trade, investment and innovation opportunities. Participants included Thaicom Plc, SCG JWD Logistics Plc, Nathapon Chawla, executive committee member of the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Ek-anong Jangbua, director of the food innovation policy division at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

The two sides also agreed to keep their formal trade and investment mechanisms moving. Thailand will host the Thailand-India Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in October to review progress on existing cooperation and discuss how to develop trade ties for mutual benefit.

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Both ministers agreed to speed up the link between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Thailand’s PromptPay for cross-border QR code payments. The connection would make it easier for tourists to spend in either country and simplify transactions for businesses and entrepreneurs.

India is Thailand’s seventh-largest trading partner globally and its largest in South Asia. In the first seven months of 2026, two-way trade reached US$13.97 billion, up 8.07% year on year. Thai exports to India totalled US$10.27 billion, while imports from India stood at US$3.70 billion. Thailand’s main exports to India are plastic pellets, chemicals, vegetable and animal fats and oils, gems and jewellery, and iron, steel and steel products.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal lead their delegations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo via Ministry of Commerce.

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