The United States has proposed new tariffs of up to 18% on imports from Thailand as part of trade measures targeting 14 economies, following an investigation into industrial policies that Washington says have contributed to global manufacturing overcapacity.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the proposed tariffs after completing investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The investigations concluded that policies and practices in the 14 economies had encouraged or prolonged excess manufacturing capacity, placing an unfair burden on US trade.

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The proposed tariffs are not yet in effect and must first undergo a public consultation process. USTR said the rates take into account existing trade agreements and ongoing negotiations between the US and its trading partners.

The economies covered are Thailand, China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Mexico and Norway were also included in the original investigations, but USTR has not yet announced findings for either country.

USTR accused Thailand of pursuing industrial and economic policies that favour manufacturing and exports while maintaining barriers that make it difficult for foreign products to enter the Thai market.

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It also cited government subsidies and preferential lending to manufacturers, inadequate labour protections and what it described as Thailand’s failure to address global production overcapacity.

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The US raised concerns about Thailand allowing imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies (NMEs), where market forces do not fully determine economic activity.

According to USTR, these practices have cost American businesses trade opportunities, weakened domestic manufacturing and employment, and increased US dependence on supply chains linked to non-market economies.

Thailand faces a proposed tariff rate of up to 18%, subject to the US public consultation process.

USTR argued that, for decades, several trading partners had pursued export-led industrial strategies through government financial support, suppressed labour costs, raw materials sourced from non-market economies and other practices it considers harmful to fair competition.

The agency said these policies had affected manufacturing, investment and employment in the United States.

Vietnam faces the highest proposed rate, at up to 35%, although this could fall to 20% if the country reaches an agreement on reciprocal trade with the US.

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India faces a maximum of 25%, potentially falling to 17% if a similar agreement is reached.

China’s proposed rate is up to 20%, but it could rise to 40% if the existing trade truce between Washington and Beijing collapses.

Singapore also faces a proposed rate of up to 20%, which could fall to 10% under a trade agreement.

Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh face maximum rates of 18%, the same as Thailand, with existing reciprocal trade arrangements already taken into consideration.

The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face proposed tariffs of up to 15%.

The Section 301 investigations began in March 2026 as the US sought replacement tariff measures after the Supreme Court struck down an earlier set of global tariffs in February.

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected Washington’s accusations about excess manufacturing capacity before the new measures were formally announced.

A ministry spokesperson maintained that the alleged overcapacity problem did not exist and warned against using the issue for political purposes.

Beijing reiterated its opposition to tariff and trade wars, saying they benefit neither side, but made no threat of retaliation.

The announcement could add to trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet for a fourth time this year at the G20 summit in Florida in December, ahead of the existing tariff truce’s expiry on January 10, 2027.