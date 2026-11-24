Thailand’s Cabinet has approved draft import rules for European dairy products and instant coffee as the country prepares to implement its first free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), targeted for January 1, 2027.

The agreement with the EFTA, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, is expected to expand market access for Thai agricultural, food and industrial exports.

Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana announced the Cabinet’s decision today, November 24, saying the new rules would allow certain agricultural imports from EFTA countries to receive tariff exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft Commerce Ministry regulations cover three product groups: milk, cream and flavoured milk drinks; skimmed milk powder; and instant coffee.

Milk products and skimmed milk powder originating in and shipped directly from any of the four EFTA countries would qualify for the exemptions. Instant coffee would qualify only if it originated in and was shipped directly from Switzerland or Liechtenstein.

Eligible imports would also be exempt from certain import permit requirements, provided they meet the agreement’s conditions.

Importers must present proof of origin, which may be included on invoices or other commercial documents, along with certification from the Department of Foreign Trade or an authorised agency confirming their entitlement to tariff exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand and EFTA signed the free trade agreement on January 23, 2025, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal covers trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Under its terms, EFTA countries will eliminate tariffs on approximately 90% of Thai product categories, while Thailand will remove duties on around 83.59% of EFTA product categories. Some reductions will be phased in over as long as 15 years.

Thai exports expected to benefit include rice, cereal flour, noodles, processed foods, seasonings, pet food, seafood and canned fish.

Industrial products such as jewellery, clothing, medical products, plastics, chemicals, rubber, electrical appliances and vehicles could also gain improved access to EFTA markets.

The Cabinet approved the agreement on June 2, 2026, followed by parliamentary approval on June 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the agreement’s January 1, 2027 start date remains a target rather than a confirmed implementation date.

It will take effect on the first day of the third month after Thailand and at least one EFTA member notify each other that their required domestic procedures have been completed.

The draft import regulations are also intended to take effect on January 1, 2027, subject to further legal review.

The draft will now undergo an urgent examination by the government committee responsible for reviewing proposed legislation and regulations before proceeding to the next stage.

The government expects the agreement to improve Thai exporters’ price competitiveness, reduce certain import costs and strengthen trade and investment ties with the four European countries.

Related news