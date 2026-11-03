Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:06 PM
1 minute read
Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027
Photo via Magnific

Thailand’s Cabinet raised the excise tax on fully imported electric vehicles (EVs) to 35% today, November 3, up from 10% for battery EVs and 15% for range-extended models, at its mobile meeting in Udon Thani.

The new rate applies from January 1, 2027, so buyers and dealers have just under two months before the higher tax applies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the rate covers EVs that are brought in from abroad, are not produced in Thailand and contain no Thai-made parts.

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According to The Standard, it applies to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which run on battery power alone, and to range-extended EVs (REEVs), which take fuel and a charge but are driven only by an electric motor.

Ekniti said the government wants Thailand to become a base for building and exporting EVs rather than a market that only absorbs imports.

Thailand raised the imported EV tax to 35%, up from 10% for battery EVs and 15% for range-extended models. It applies from January 1, 2027.
Photo via Magnific

The change, he said, is meant to be fair to carmakers that built local factories, hired Thai workers and developed the parts supply chain.

He argued that competition from imported cars had left domestic producers at an unfair disadvantage, and that the new structure should help parts makers, small businesses and workers in the petrol and diesel car sector move into EV production.

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The Cabinet also told the Excise Department to negotiate special tax rates with carmakers and investors who plan new production in Thailand. Ekniti added that several investors had shown interest in building or expanding plants, although he did not name them.

Thailand raised the imported EV tax to 35%, up from 10% for battery EVs and 15% for range-extended models. It applies from January 1, 2027.
Photo via Magnific

The government will present the measure to Japanese investors at a Board of Investment roadshow in Japan on November 17.

The increase targets only fully imported models, so locally built EVs that meet the government’s conditions are not affected, according to The Nation.

The higher excise tax could push up prices of imported EVs from January, although the extent of any showroom price increases remains unclear.

Ekniti first set out the policy in August, when he announced plans to cut excise on Thai-built cars and raise it on fully imported models.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:06 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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