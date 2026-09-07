Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs

The Ministry of Commerce reports price increases across 310 consumer goods in August, driven by prolonged Middle East tensions and higher transport fares.

Thailand’s headline inflation accelerated for a third consecutive month in August, pushed higher by stubborn energy costs and broad-based price increases across the food sector.

The consumer price index rose 2.53% from a year earlier, according to figures released by the Ministry of Commerce. Out of 464 tracked goods and services, 310 items registered price increases.

Elevated retail fuel prices remained the primary catalyst behind the increase. Domestic energy markets continue to feel the strain of ongoing military conflict and economic sanctions across the Middle East.

Everyday meal expenses also placed a heavier burden on household budgets. Ready-to-eat dishes rose by an average of 3% to 5% nationwide. Fresh poultry, eggs, and farm produce faced upward pressure as well, driven by erratic weather patterns and heightened demand under recent government spending schemes.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, edged up to 1.44% from 1.34% in July. Over the first eight months of 2026, headline inflation averaged 1.37%.

Officials expect price pressures to persist through September, with public bus fares already adjusting upward in line with fuel costs. Some relief will come from household utility bills, as retail electricity rates drop to 3.86 baht per unit through December. Intense competition among retailers is also keeping personal care prices subdued.

The Ministry of Commerce kept its full-year inflation forecast between 1.5% and 2.5%. Monthly inflation is projected to average above 2% during the final four months of the year, bolstered by year-end seasonal consumption and upcoming state budget disbursements.

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