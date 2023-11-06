NIDA poll unveils Thailand’s digital wallet desires

Picture courtesy of fin.do

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) conducted a poll regarding the upcoming digital wallet handout scheme, gauging the sentiment of 1,310 respondents aged 18 and older from a wide variety of social backgrounds between October 31 and November 2. The results revealed a widespread belief that the government’s 10,000-baht digital cash handout should be extended to all Thais, regardless of their income or savings.

When participants were asked about the digital wallet criteria for eligibility, approximately 50% asserted that the handout should be distributed universally, irrespective of income. Around 26% felt it should exclusively benefit individuals with low incomes or state welfare cardholders.

Notably, 14.6% suggested excluding those earning 50,000 baht a month and/or possessing savings exceeding 500,000 baht, while about 8% opined that individuals earning 25,000 baht monthly and/or with savings of 100,000 baht or more should be omitted.

Regarding the spending locations for the cash bonus, approximately 70% expressed that it should be redeemable nationwide, while 14.5% proposed limiting its usage to the recipient’s home province. A further 13.5% favoured restricting it to the district registered in the recipient’s address, and 2% advocated for a narrow 4-kilometre radius.

In terms of time limits for utilising the cash bonus, 62.6% recommended a spending window of six months, whereas 37% extended this period to a year. A minimal 0.3% either abstained from answering or displayed disinterest in the matter.

The Pheu Thai Party introduced a scheme during its election campaign, which proposed giving all citizens aged 16 and over 10,000 baht in cash, deposited into their digital wallet accounts. The objective was for this bonus to be expended within six months at stores located within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipient’s registered address. However, the scheme has generated several inquiries, particularly regarding its source of funding, which the government has yet to comprehensively address.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that further details about the project, including its funding mechanisms, will be disclosed on the upcoming Friday, reported Bangkok Post.

