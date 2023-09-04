New Thai Cabinet prioritises economic recovery, property and tourism sectors

The newly confirmed Cabinet, featuring many Pheu Thai Party members, is focusing on economic recovery matters and pledged to reduce energy costs to ease financial burdens.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin engaged with various business sectors but concerns about potential bias make it unlikely that the property sector will receive preferential treatment.

Tritecha Tangmatitham, MD of SET-listed developer Supalai, believes the PM’s economic understanding will support businesses that drive economic growth but warns against perceived favouritism towards property businesses during the recovery.