Indonesia unveils three month plan to boost trade and cultural ties with Thailand

Photo: Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok

Indonesia has kickstarted a three month long series of activities in Thailand, aimed at bolstering trade, cultural ties, and tourism, and enhancing people-to-people diplomacy. Announced at the “Indonesia Fair: Know Indonesia Better” event, Ambassador Rachmat Budiman revealed the comprehensive plan, curated by the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok.

The event which took place over the weekend at the Central Court in Central World, also served as a platform to display premium Indonesian products. These included batik textiles, clothing, woven fabrics, crafts, and culinary delights, all showcased as part of the Indonesia Trade, Tourism, Investment and Culture Forum.

The activities rolled out by the embassy are not limited to trade and tourism. The Indonesia-Thailand Business Forum scheduled for September 15 at Centara Grand at CentralWorld aims to attract investors and stimulate economic activity between the two nations. The forum will also serve to encourage Thai investors to explore opportunities in Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara, situated in East Kalimantan on Borneo. The sectors in focus for investment are basic infrastructure, medical and wellness, according to the ambassador.

Cultural exchange is another vital component of the three-month plan. On September 17, Pic Ganesha Theatre Siam Square will play host to a variety of Indonesian cultural performances and showcases. Furthermore, an Indonesia-Thailand Collaborative Painting Exhibition will be held at the National Gallery on Chao Fa Road in Bangkok, from October 4 to 29 reported Bangkok Post.

Ambassador Rachmat expressed his hopes for the outcome of the series of programmes, stating, “I hope this series of programmes can serve their purpose of connecting and further strengthening trust, confidence, and people-to-people contact between the two countries and will bring mutual benefit to our communities.” The initiative underscores Indonesia’s commitment to fostering stronger cultural ties with Thailand, promoting mutual growth and cultural understanding.

