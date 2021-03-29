Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage | Thaiger

Economy
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
The Thai government says it’s ready to help businesses affected by the blockage of the Ever Given cargo ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The 400-metre container ship was blown off course and got stuck sideways in the canal last Tuesday, leading to chaos in world shipping. The blockage in one of the world’s most significant trading routes has caused a massive tailback of traffic transporting goods, livestock, and equipment.
Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy spokesperson for the Thai government says it’s ready to help any businesses that may be affected.
“If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help.”
Rachada says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been following the story closely, with an eye to helping Thai exporters and importers. However, she adds that he’s hopeful the vessel will come unstuck soon, given the vast effort that’s going into salvaging it.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the Energy Policy and Planning Office says the blockage will have minimal impact on Thailand’s energy supply as very little natural gas is imported into the Kingdom via the Suez Canal route. Rachada says Thailand has imported oil from a variety of suppliers. She says there is no risk of shortages as Thailand’s oil companies have enough stockpiles.
Meanwhile, as the delay in global shipping continues, vessels may have to re-route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant time and costs to their journey. Thailand’s deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit says ships will need to get an extension to delivery deadlines if re-routing becomes the only option should the Ever Given remain wedged in place for much longer.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Bank of Thailand wrestles with cryptocurrency adoption
The Bank of Thailand is wrestling with cryptocurrency – how to adopt its usage and how to regulate it in the face of growing popularity, along with all the dynamics surrounding the new ‘currencies’.. The BOT admits they’re struggling with balancing the innovation in the financial world and protecting investors in a volatile and unstable market. Digital currency fluctuates much more widely than national currencies. Last year the BOT launched a prototype scheme for digital currency as Thailand has tried to attract cryptocurrency tourism. And failed.
Cryptocurrency can be viewed in 2 categories – ones stablised by backing with assets, often called stablecoin, and ones without stable assets backing them, such as the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Stablecoin can then be fiat-backed, asset-backed or algorithmic. Some stablecoin can be further stabilised by being backed by a national currency, like a cryptocurrency being backed by Thai baht.
Cryptocurrency carries many advantages over traditional currency, especially in an increasingly global market. Fundraising, investing, transferring money and digital purchases are all simplified by crypto, and the BOT believes further digital innovation is inevitable.
The drawbacks of crypto, aside from its famous volatility, are that cryptocurrency aren’t legal tender and the issuers credibility, or lack thereof, may destabilise any financial system tied to crypto. Cybersecurity and consumer protection issues, as well as the ease of money laundering and illegal transactions are other negatives to crypto. Aware of these issues, the BOT requires consultation for any stablecoin before beginning operations.
Cryptocurrency is growing in popularity globally, but not every country is prepared or welcoming. China and Indonesia have limited the trade and use for payment of cryptocurrencies. Japan, Singapore and the UK move forward more cautiously, with monitoring, investor protection, and strong anti-laundering policy.
Meanwhile, the Indian government is to propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, according to Reuters. The bill represents one of the world’s strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, penalising possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets.
That decision comes days after Tesla head Elon Musk announced that the car and tech will now accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment.
“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” Musk said in a tweet. Tesla is the first major automaker accepting payments in bitcoin in exchange for its products.
Now, the Bank of Thailand is cautiously looking to launch a cryptocurrency in the near future, weighing the risk against the growing call to embrace new financial innovation. Bitcoin started 2021 at US$29,000 and has skyrocketed, hovering in the US$50-60,000 range.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
Crude oil imports to Thailand were down in 2020 to the lowest level since 2015, according to data from Thailand’s energy department. Total imports fell 19,000 barrels per day from 2019 figures, down to 837,000 barrels. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic production also dropped along with the reduction in oil importing. Thai refineries decreased their production to 1 million barrels a day instead of their maximum capacity of 1.24 million barrels, as demand for refined oil products fell.
Thailand diversified its supply sources and reduced oil reliance from the Middle East, which has provided the majority of Thailand’s crude importing. One reason for the reduction could be the production cuts in OPEC and Mideast Gulf, which left Thailand looking for other suppliers. In 2016 crude oil imports for the Mideast accounted for 66% of all Thai importing, but by 2020 it fell to just 54%. Asian-Pacific oil imports fell from 19% in 2016 and 15% in 2019 down to 14%.
While Saudi Arabia is the top supplier to Thailand, 2016 figures were around 237,000-255,000 barrels a day and by 2020 had dropped to around 193,000 barrels. Similar decreases were seen in UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar. UAE dropped from 210,000 in 2019 to 185,000 in 2020, Kuwait fell from 11,000 to 8000 barrels per day from 2019 to 2020, and Qatari exports nearly halved from 64,000 barrels in 2019 to 34,000 to 2020.
On the other hand, imports from other regions such as the US and Africa have been increasing. The US went from delivering 3,000-5,000 barrels a day in 2016 to 61,000 barrels in 2020. In Africa, imports are up from Angola, Nigeria and Ghana, none of whom sent any crude to Thailand as recently as 2016. Angola exported 61,000 barrels per day in 2020, while Nigeria sent 41,000 barrels and Ghana contributed 8,000 barrels.\
And here’s the latest in the current ship blocking the Suez Canal.
SOURCE: Argus
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Economy
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
That container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal. It’s created a huge traffic jam at either end – some 240 ships. Even if they clear the blockage (get the ship out of the way to let other ships pass) soon, it’s predicted to take most of April to clear the backlog. The cost to world shipping has been estimated at 9-10 billion US$ each and every day.
The Ever Given is 400 metres long, about as long as the Empire State Building is high, and weighs 200,000 tonnes. The ship ran aground, stuck sideways in the Canal, last Tuesday with high winds and a sandstorm affecting navigation.
Not going to affect you? Think again.
The Ever Given has become Very Stuck and is delaying the shipment of goods from Asia to Europe and North America, and back the other way, through the world’s busiest shipping channel, handling some 12% of the world’s shipping traffic. Despite the ship’s rudder and propellor being cleared, the ship is still firmly wedged in place.
Apart from a whole variety of household goods waiting to get through, there’s also oil tankers and livestock waiting patiently for the vital sea-route to be unblocked. Crude oil markets have already added 3% increase to the price per barrel in reaction to Ever Given’s not-going-anywhere-fast situation.
Pre-Ever Given, there was already a shortage of ships and containers as the world, unable to physically fly from here to there, have been spending their disposable income on online shopping, stretching global supply chains to the limit. Whilst passenger planes were quite easily converted to cargo planes, taking up some of the cargo slack, the world’s shipping fleet was already hard at work. Spare containers were few, ports were congested. In some of the world’s busiest ports – from Shanghai to LA, Singapore to Busan, Bremen to Laem Chabang – ships have been at anchor, for longer, waiting to be unloaded in recent months (7 out of the top 10 world’s busiest container ports in the world are all in China).
Even if there is a sudden move to air freight or alternative routes, the impact of either solution will quickly add to the costs of transporting goods globally.
Although manufacturing was hard hit in the early days of the pandemic, the pickup later in 2020, both in manufacturing and our demand for goods (furniture, TVs, inflatable pools, exercise machines, electronic and gaming gadgets, and clothing) has stretched the supply chain and contorted it as companies re-aligned those chains and sought new markets (remember the US-China trade spat was all happening at the same time last year).
This unexpected consumer demand has shot up the cost of moving the standard 40 foot container. The average cost to ship just one container has gone up from US$1,040 in June, 2020 to $4,570 at the start of March, 2021, according to S&P Global Platts. Guess who will eventually pay for the additional costs of shipping? And the current blockage will only exacerbate the problem, making shipped goods more expensive, faster.
The current, and unscheduled, closure of the the Suez Canal will cause shortages of products, from agricultural products, livestock to computer parts, car parts, wines and all smartphones coming out of Asia. The list of affected goods is long.
The obvious solution (try another route) will just delay shipping longer and further delay the arrival of ships and containers. The longer routes also add additional cost. The return journeys will also be delayed, etc, etc. About 80% of the world’s total trade, by volume, travels by sea.
There are also some key indicators which could be hugely affected by this one ship blocking the Suez Canal. The ‘Fed’ (the US Federal Bank Board) has been fearful of inflation kicking in which could trigger a number of financial pillars – one being a shock to the US stock market. Rising costs will put additional pressure on inflation and leave the Fed less room to move to counteract any major reversal in the US share market.
So the entire world can expect both rising prices for many goods and delays in anything that’s coming from overseas by ship. That this situation may happen sooner rather than later will be the fault of on stuck container ship.
SOURCES: Sky News | CNN | New York Times | Wikipedia
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
Phuket businesses welcome quarantine-free re-opening plan
Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself
Bank of Thailand wrestles with cryptocurrency adoption
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
11 countries must still do full 14 day ASQ quarantine when travelling to Thailand
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy1 day ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Koh Samui21 hours ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Insurgency3 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
- Myanmar22 hours ago
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August