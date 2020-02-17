General Motors pulling out of Thailand | The Thaiger

Economy
General Motors pulling out of Thailand
General Motors announced yesterday that it’s pulling out of “markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments,” namely Thailand, New Zealand and Australia. The carmaker said in a statement that it will wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021. It also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China’s Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of 2020.
US General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the company wants to focus on markets that provide strong returns. She says the company will support its employees and customers in the transition. The company will scale back operations in all three countries to selling niche specialty vehicles, and also make the same move in Japan, Russia and Europe, where “we don’t have significant scale.”
“We are pursuing a niche presence by selling profitable high-end imported vehicles supported by a lean GM structure.”
GM says it will honor all warranties in the markets, and continue to provide service and parts. Local operations will handle any recalls and safety-related issues, the statement said.
In August of last year General Motors Thailand announced was its cutting 327 jobs at its Rayong plants, part of a plan to reduce operating costs and slim down the manufacturing facility. There were widespread reports on social media at the time that GM Thailand laid off both regular and contract workforce. Of the total cuts, 141 jobs were regular employees.
Meanwhile, China’s Great Wall Motor announced today it has signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors in Thailand. Great Wall said in a statement it expects to complete transaction of Rayong car plant. Which is currently operated by GM, by the end of 2020. GM also says it is rearranging global operations.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Reuters
Coronavirus
Asian tourists cancelling flights, staying home
Scores of flights to Asian destinations are being cancelled after South Korea advised its citizens to delay trips to countries where the COVID-19 coronavirus has been found. Especially hard-hit are Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.
South Korea remains largely free of the virus, though one of its citizens tested positive for the virus after returning from Thailand. Korean media report that the virus is rampant in North Korea, which shares a “porous” border with China.
Thai Airways this week reported a 30% drop in its bookings for return flights between Bangkok and Seoul, and said it’s dropping four weekly flights as a result, from February 26 until March 28. Twenty-one Thai Airlines flights a week on that route will remain on schedule.
Thai says it might cancel some flights to Japan because people there are showing reluctance to visit Thailand. Korean carriers Eastar Jet, Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air have also reduced flights to Thailand.
The general manager of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport says Thailand’s premier air hub is seeing far fewer tourists because of the virus outbreak.
“We’re getting 140,000 people a day this month, 60,000 fewer than last year, which represents a 30% decrease.”
“People in China, South Korea and Japan have begun postponing plans to travel elsewhere in Asia, especially in Japan now, where a death from the virus has caused alarm.”
He says if the crisis persists into April, the airport expects passenger volume will grow by just 3%, far less than the annual average before the outbreak.
“Airports of Thailand says that because of the virus, airlines cancelled 2,762 flights through Suvarnabhumi Airport from January 24 to February 13, which averages out to 132 flights a day.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thailand could fall to third place in rice shipments in 2020
Weaker competitiveness, drought and changing market demand could see Thailand lose its place as the world’s second-biggest exporter of rice this year. Higher production costs compared to rivals, and volatile foreign exchange rates mean Thailand risks losing out to Vietnam, according to Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.
“Thailand has shipped the same rice varieties for 30 years and lacks rice variety development to deal with changing market demand and consumer behaviour. This year, the association has set a rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes, the same target as the Commerce Ministry, worth US$4.2 billion.”
That target is the lowest in seven years: in 2013, Thailand exported 6.6 million tonnes of rice. The kingdom shipped 7.6 million tonnes in 2019, fetching 131 billion baht, down 32% and 25% respectively.
Perhaps surprisingly the biggest export market last year was the west African country of Benin, which imported over a million tonnes of Thai rice, followed by South Africa with 725,461 tonnes, the US with 559,957 tonnes and China at 471,339.
Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the association, says key risk factors for Thailand’s rice export outlook include the strong baht, widespread drought, China’s huge stocks (120 million tonnes) and continued development of new varieties in Vietnam, especially fragrant rice and soft-textured white rice. Vietnam has managed to export rice at lower prices than Thailand and tap key rice markets like China, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Other risk factors include the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would let Vietnam expand export markets. But The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is expected to make rice consumers, particularly China, Hong Kong and Singapore, raise their stocks. Indonesia is planning to raise its rice imports to about a million tonnes, up from 300,000 tonnes last year.
“The virus outbreak has created a panic in China, Hong Kong and Singapore, increasing their demand for rice. But even with an upsurge in demand, it will be difficult to achieve the export target of 7.5 million tonnes.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies
The Covid-19 coronavirus is expected to cause damage valued at US$2.4-3.4 billion (74.6-105.7 billion baht) to ASEAN economies, according to estimates from the Kasikorn Research Centre. The jolt will likely result from a virus-related economic slowdown in China, which has close trade ties with ASEAN nations as well as investment and tourism, the centre reports.
If the outbreak can be contained within 6 months, Chinese economic growth could be at 4.7% this year, or 1% lower than predictions. That would cut ASEAN’s economic value by 74.6-105.7 billion baht, or 0.07-0.11% of ASEAN’s yearly gross domestic product.
Damage to Thailand would be “moderate,” at 15.5-21.8 billion baht, or 0.09-0.13% of annual GDP, the research centre wrote. The economies of Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia are highly dependent on China, while Thailand’s dependence is moderate, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Thailand has risen to 33 after a Chinese woman aged 54 tested positive, the Department of Disease Control said at a press conference.
As of today, the number of confirmed virus patients in Thailand under hospital care is 23, most of whom are beginning to recover, according to local media. Ten patients who have completely recovered from the virus have been discharged.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
