Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less

Rising food prices in Thailand are changing how people eat, with nearly one in three respondents to a Department of Health poll saying they had reduced the number of meals they eat or were eating less as living costs climbed.

Almost two-thirds also said expensive food was making it harder to maintain a healthy diet.

The Department of Health released the findings yesterday, September 10, from its Anamai Poll on how people are coping during difficult economic conditions. The survey ran from July 1 to 31 and received responses from 941 people.

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Dr Amphorn Benjaphonpitak, director-general of the Department of Health, said rising raw material prices, travel expenses and transport costs could affect how people choose and buy food.

Some may respond by spending less on food, choosing cheaper products or cutting back on certain food groups, potentially reducing the variety and nutritional value of their diets.

Higher fuel and transport costs were the most commonly cited factor affecting food purchases, selected by 46.23% of respondents. Another 30.29% pointed to inflation and the rising cost of living.

Meat topped the list of foods respondents said had become harder to buy or that they were buying less of, at 29.76%. Cooking oil followed at 26.35% and eggs at 21.15%.

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Other affected categories included ready-made and processed foods, fruit, milk and dairy products, rice, flour and noodles, and vegetables.

When asked what made eating healthy food more difficult, 63.76% cited high food prices, followed by falling income at 36.66%. Difficulty finding food was cited by 17.22%, while 15.83% said travelling to buy food was difficult, and 10.10% said they did not know how to cook.

The financial pressure has also changed what some respondents are choosing to cut from their diets. Snacks, desserts and ice cream were reduced by 47.29%, while 46.12% reported cutting back on ready-made or processed foods and 43.36% reduced sweetened drinks.

Buying cheaper food or waiting for discounts was the most common response to higher costs, reported by 64.82% of those surveyed. Another 37.51% said they were cooking at home more often, while 33.58% had started growing vegetables for their own consumption.

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More significantly, 32.83% said they had reduced the number of meals they eat or were eating less. A further 25.71% cut back on food delivery apps, while 18.49% bought larger quantities at a time to keep for later.

The Department of Health advised households trying to eat well on a limited budget to plan meals and shopping lists, compare prices and favour seasonal or locally available ingredients.

Affordable protein sources such as eggs, tofu, beans and meat can be combined with seasonal fruit and vegetables, while preparing meals at home can give households greater control over both spending and ingredients.

The department cautioned against responding to financial pressure by cutting out foods the body needs. It recommended continuing to eat a varied diet covering all five food groups even when household budgets are tight.

The survey comes as broader economic figures show similar price pressure. Thailand’s headline inflation rose 2.53% year on year in August, with the Ministry of Commerce reporting continued increases in prepared food and fresh food prices while domestic fuel costs remained elevated.