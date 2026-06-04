Thailand to tighter debt restrictions after 50-baht chicken rice paid on instalment plan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 3:10 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand to tighter debt restrictions after 50-baht chicken rice paid on instalment plan | Thaiger
Photo by piyato and Przemek Klos via Canva

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is preparing tighter regulations for buy now pay later (BNPL) services following concerns over rising levels of bad debt among younger borrowers.

BOT Governor Withai Rattanakorn announced the planned measures during the Governor Connect event on Tuesday, June 2. The new rules are expected to be introduced by the end of this year.

According to Withai, the proposed regulations will cover several areas, including minimum age requirements for BNPL users, eligible product categories, minimum product values for instalment purchases and maximum interest rate limits.

The governor said the measures are being developed in response to increasing levels of non-performing loans among younger generations and first jobbers.

Bank of Thailand Governor
Photo via Bank of Thailand

He warned that many young consumers have become trapped in debt after using instalment plans to pay for a wide range of purchases, from food and drinks to luxury items.

Withai cited examples of consumers using instalment plans for purchases as low as 50 baht. He said some people reportedly paid for a 50-baht chicken rice meal over three to four months, while others financed a bubble milk tea costing 106 baht through a four-month repayment plan.

According to Withai, some of these arrangements carried hidden interest costs of between 16% and 18%.

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The governor reported further that around 25 million people in Thailand currently have debt obligations, while 52.7% of those aged 20 to 35 are in debt. Within that age group, 27% of debt has become non-performing debt, a figure Withai described as concerning.

Bubble milk tea drinking
Photo by PonyWang via Getty Images Signature

Despite the planned regulatory changes, Withai stressed that buy now pay later services are not inherently problematic. He said the key issue is the promotion of credit products to consumers who may not have the financial capacity to repay their obligations.

One of the measures being considered is a ban on instalment plans for food, beverages and other low-value products. The BOT also plans to encourage BNPL providers to adopt more responsible lending practices alongside the new regulations.

Withai said the proposals are currently undergoing a public consultation process. He expects the review and preparation period to take around four to five months before the final measures and regulatory guidelines are issued.

The BOT is aiming to release the new framework between October and November this year.

Bank of Thailand Governor Connect
Photo via Bank of Thailand

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 4, 2026, 3:10 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.