Surat Thani police chase leads to drug bust | The Thaiger

A police chase led officers to stop and search a man’s truck in Thailand’s south, discovering nearly 400,000 methamphetamine pills. They arrested 44 year old Thammarat Phothisan for allegedly carrying 396,000 methamphetamine pills in his truck.

Thammarat was driving toward the Surat Thani’s Phun Phin district checkpoint when he suddenly turned around and sped off. The province’s police chief says Thammarat was just 200 metres from the checkpoint when he made a sudden U-turn. The police chased the Mitsubishi pickup truck and shot out the left rear tyre, forcing the vehicle to stop.

Police searched the vehicle and found 4 blue plastic containers. 1 of the containers had 396,000 methamphetamine pills. Thammarat told police he picked up the pills in Phun Phin and planned to deliver them to Songkhla’s Sadao district, right next to the Malaysian border.

Thammarat has a history of drug offences and spent time in prison. Police say the man was released 2 years ago.

