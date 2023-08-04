Young Thai woman tragically killed after violent assault by jealous boyfriend in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of นักข่าว เมืองชล Facebook.

A 23 year old woman fell victim to a brutal assault by her jealous boyfriend, culminating in her death. Initial claims suggested the situation was a mere conversation about splitting up but it escalated into a fierce argument, and tragically, a physical altercation.

Around 10pm yesterday, police officials from Chon Buri City Police Station received a report about a severe assault on a young woman inside a rental room at 300/52, Group 1, Khlong Tamru, Mueang, Chon Buri. Emergency services and the Tri Khun Tham Chonburi charity foundation were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

On arrival at the incident location, the woman, identified as Pailin Thongpradit, was found unconscious, her life signs faint, and her face noticeably bruised. The emergency medical staff quickly administered preliminary treatment before arranging for her transfer to Chon Buri Hospital. Despite their efforts, including continual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Pailin remained in a coma and inevitably passed away at Wiparam Amata Nakorn Hospital at 10.45pm.

The perpetrator, a 28 year old man known as Sathian Ap-Srirom, acknowledged his wrongdoings. He revealed that, in his jealous rage, having caught Pailin secretly seeing another man, they had a severe argument. Initially, they were discussing separation, but the matter spun out of control, leading to him striking her once forcefully, causing Pailin to hit her head against something as she fell.

Sathian then continued the assault by kicking her upper body. After the initial pain subsided, Pailin got up to drink water but fell unconscious.

The police took Sathian into custody at Chon Buri City Police Station for further questioning and subsequent legal action.

