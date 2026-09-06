‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 6, 2026, 9:31 AM
2 minutes read
‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Thai police arrested a man known as “Yod The Kids” yesterday, September 5, on human trafficking and prostitution-related charges after an investigation into the recruitment of girls under 18 for paid sexual services online.

The man, identified by police as 38 year old Saran, also known as “Yod,” was arrested on a warrant issued by Phra Khanong Criminal Court on August 27.

Police charged him with human trafficking, procuring or inducing people into prostitution, facilitating or protecting another person’s prostitution, receiving benefits from another person’s prostitution and taking a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for unlawful exploitation.

The arrest followed an investigation by Division 1 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division into the online recruitment of children under 18 for prostitution.

Police arrested ‘Yod The Kids’ over an alleged child prostitution network, with the suspect facing trafficking charges.
Photo via Khaosod

Investigators said they discovered a Line account using the name “Yod The Kids,” which they alleged was being used to arrange sexual services involving girls under 18. The account carried the message, “I will never die from the prostitution business.”

Police then joined the online group as part of their investigation.

According to investigators, Saran allegedly contacted girls under 18 through social media and by approaching young people living near his home.

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Police said he would initially ask potential victims whether they were interested in paid work. After a girl expressed interest, he would allegedly tell her that the work involved selling sexual services before discussing payment and conditions.

Investigators alleged that information about the girls was then advertised in private online groups, including photographs and details about prices and conditions. Police said the advertisements explicitly identified some of those being offered as under 18.

Police also found photographs showing girls holding signs bearing the “Yod The Kids” name, which investigators said were used to indicate that they were connected to him.

Police arrested ‘Yod The Kids’ over an alleged child prostitution network, with the suspect facing trafficking charges.
Photo via Khaosod

According to police, Saran charged customers a separate referral fee rather than taking the fee directly from the girls’ stated service price.

The alleged referral charges were 500 baht for one introduction, 1,000 baht for three introductions and 1,500 baht for unlimited introductions and occasions. Police said the girls were advertised at an average of 3,000 to 5,000 baht per encounter.

Investigators said advertisements were posted repeatedly across several social media platforms and that multiple girls under 18 were connected to the operation.

The investigation included the case of a 17 year old girl whom police alleged Saran had introduced into prostitution and connected with customers. Investigators subsequently gathered evidence and obtained the arrest warrant.

Evidence seized in the case included the “Yod The Kids” social media account, photographs, conversations allegedly arranging sexual services, records relating to referral payments, bank account information and a mobile phone.

During questioning, police said Saran admitted having a sexual interest in children and deliberately choosing younger victims. He also admitted having previously introduced around 50 girls to customers.

He was transferred to investigators with Division 1 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for further legal proceedings.

Police also disclosed that Saran had previously been arrested by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division in January 2022 during an operation targeting a child sexual abuse material distribution network.

Investigators at the time found a large quantity of child sexual abuse material on his computer. Police said Saran admitted receiving a 500 baht commission each time he forwarded the material.

A court later sentenced him to 12 months in prison for importing and distributing obscene computer data for commercial purposes. The prison sentence was suspended for two years.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 6, 2026, 9:31 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.