Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 3:19 PM
1 minute read
Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

An assistant village headman was shot dead, and several attacks hit Yala overnight, prompting the provincial governor to order an immediate increase in security.

The violence occurred across Bannang Sata district from late yesterday, September 19, into the early hours of today.

The first incident involved the fatal shooting of 42 year old Hamdi Jesoh, an assistant village headman.

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Hamdi was riding a motorcycle to visit his wife when unidentified attackers ambushed and shot him with a shotgun, killing him.

Yala attacks leave a village official dead as gunmen ambush him and later burn vehicles, damage CCTV, and disrupt Highway 410.
Photo via DailyNews

At around 2.30am, further attacks were reported at several points along Highway 410 in Ban Phong Yamu.

Attackers burned tyres, placed a suspicious object on the road, scattered road spikes and destroyed two CCTV cameras.

Three construction vehicles belonging to a contractor working on a four-lane road project were also set on fire, including an excavator and road rollers.

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A resident’s car was also burned while its owner was returning from Betong district.

Yala attacks leave a village official dead as gunmen ambush him and later burn vehicles, damage CCTV, and disrupt Highway 410.
Photo via DailyNews

Bannang Sata police, military personnel, administrative officials and forensic officers examined the scene this morning.

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Investigators have not ruled out either a personal dispute or an attempt to stir unrest in the area.

Following the attacks, Governor Kongsakul Chantharach inspected the damage and met with security agencies before ordering tighter protection across the area.

Yala attacks leave a village official dead as gunmen ambush him and later burn vehicles, damage CCTV, and disrupt Highway 410.
Photo via DailyNews

Construction machinery is to be moved to safer locations, including areas near local administrative offices or mosques, while contractors have been asked to provide security guards.

Officials were also instructed to increase patrols along routes where infrastructure projects are under way.

DailyNews reported that the governor urged residents to report suspicious activity as investigators work to identify and locate those responsible.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 3:19 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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