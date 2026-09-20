Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned

An assistant village headman was shot dead, and several attacks hit Yala overnight, prompting the provincial governor to order an immediate increase in security.

The violence occurred across Bannang Sata district from late yesterday, September 19, into the early hours of today.

The first incident involved the fatal shooting of 42 year old Hamdi Jesoh, an assistant village headman.

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Hamdi was riding a motorcycle to visit his wife when unidentified attackers ambushed and shot him with a shotgun, killing him.

At around 2.30am, further attacks were reported at several points along Highway 410 in Ban Phong Yamu.

Attackers burned tyres, placed a suspicious object on the road, scattered road spikes and destroyed two CCTV cameras.

Three construction vehicles belonging to a contractor working on a four-lane road project were also set on fire, including an excavator and road rollers.

A resident’s car was also burned while its owner was returning from Betong district.

Bannang Sata police, military personnel, administrative officials and forensic officers examined the scene this morning.

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Investigators have not ruled out either a personal dispute or an attempt to stir unrest in the area.

Following the attacks, Governor Kongsakul Chantharach inspected the damage and met with security agencies before ordering tighter protection across the area.

Construction machinery is to be moved to safer locations, including areas near local administrative offices or mosques, while contractors have been asked to provide security guards.

Officials were also instructed to increase patrols along routes where infrastructure projects are under way.

DailyNews reported that the governor urged residents to report suspicious activity as investigators work to identify and locate those responsible.

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