Venomous love: Indian woman’s poisonous plot claims boyfriend’s life with cobra twist

Mahi Arya and her lover Deep Kandpa were arrested last week in relation to the murder of her boyfriend. Pictures courtesy of Jam Press/TIM.

An Indian woman allegedly orchestrated the murder of her boyfriend by adding poison to his beer before using a venomous cobra snake to finish him off in northern India.

Mahi Arya reportedly yearned for a new life with her new love interest but she needed her boyfriend out of the way. To make this dream come true, the Indian woman planned her boyfriend’s demise by drawing inspiration from the television crime series Crime Patrol.

Arya allegedly collaborated with a snake charmer to execute her sinister plot against her 32 year old lover, Ankit Chauhan. As per police investigations, the Indian woman lured Chauhan into her home, and spike his beer with poison before allowing a venomous cobra to bite him. The unsuspecting victim left unconscious from both the venomous bite and the beer, did not survive.

Local news sources allege that Arya’s lover, Teep Kandpal, was part of the murderous scheme for over two months. Kandpal, along with an undisclosed female assistant, is believed to have been involved in the intricate murder plan.

The Indian woman allegedly hired the snake charmer for 10,000 Indian Rupees (4,100 baht) and invited Chauhan to her house. Once he was unconscious from the beer filled with strong intoxicants, the deadly cobra was brought into the room to deliver two lethal bites on his feet.

The Times of India reported that the victim was then dragged into the back of a car parked about two to three blocks away and left to meet his tragic end. Local authorities weren’t alerted until July 15, and upon investigation, they discovered Chauhan’s body.

Initially, investigators misdiagnosed the cause of death due to lack of oxygen which results in loss of consciousness or death. However, an autopsy later confirmed that the death was due to venomous snake bites.

This revelation steered the investigation towards a murder case, although it took almost two weeks for authorities to locate Arya and Kandpal. Authorities from Uttar Pradesh state found the two in the city of Rudrapur, resulting in their subsequent arrest on murder charges.

This gruesome episode is somewhat reminiscent of another in India where a husband used a cobra to murder his wife, seeking to claim her assets and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Indian police are now intensively investigating the case involving Arya and Kandpal, with locals waiting keenly for updates on this chilling case that has left many stunned.